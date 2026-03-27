Princesses and Ladies Inc.'s Virtual Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Includes mini detangling brush, scrunchies, hair clips, bobby pins, 2 combs, mini backpack, bun hairnet, bonus socks for shoe sizes: 51/2-81/2
Starting bid
Includes room + linen spray and charm bracelet engraved "Her Children Called Her Blessed."
Starting bid
Includes shimmering sugar scrub, whipped body butter, perfume oil, stickers, bible “emergency numbers” as needed
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!