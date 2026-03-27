Princesses and Ladies Inc.
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Princesses and Ladies Inc.

Hosted by

Princesses and Ladies Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

Princesses and Ladies Inc.'s Virtual Silent Auction

Pick-up location

33 N County St, Waukegan, IL 60085, USA

Good Hair Day item
Good Hair Day item
Good Hair Day item
Good Hair Day
$60

Starting bid

Includes mini detangling brush, scrunchies, hair clips, bobby pins, 2 combs, mini backpack, bun hairnet, bonus socks for shoe sizes: 51/2-81/2

Her Children Call Her Blessed item
Her Children Call Her Blessed item
Her Children Call Her Blessed item
Her Children Call Her Blessed
$40

Starting bid

Includes room + linen spray and charm bracelet engraved "Her Children Called Her Blessed."

Heaven's Gate Bodycare item
Heaven's Gate Bodycare item
Heaven's Gate Bodycare item
Heaven's Gate Bodycare
$40

Starting bid

Includes shimmering sugar scrub, whipped body butter, perfume oil, stickers, bible “emergency numbers” as needed

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!