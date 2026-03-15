Program Ads | 10 Years, 10 Stories: An Afternoon Tea Experience

About this event
Full Page (Back Cover or Inside Front Cover)
Trim Size: 5.5" x 8.5"
*Only 2 Legacy placements available
Includes:
Full Page (Interior)
Trim Size: 5.5" x 8.5"
Includes:
Half Page (Interior)
Trim Size: 5.5" x 4.2"
Includes:
Quarter Page or Business Card
Trim Size: 2.6" x 4.6"
Includes:
Submit a short message honoring someone who has inspired you or made a difference in your life. Your tribute will be printed in the event program
Name listing only - name listed in the printed program with other supporters
$
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