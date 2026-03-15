International Child Advancement

Hosted by

International Child Advancement

About this event

Program Ads | 10 Years, 10 Stories: An Afternoon Tea Experience

799 Seneca St Suite A

Buffalo, NY 14210, USA

Legacy Sponsor item
Legacy Sponsor
$350

Full Page (Back Cover or Inside Front Cover)
Trim Size: 5.5" x 8.5"

*Only 2 Legacy placements available


Includes:

  • Premium placement in printed program
  • 3 social media mentions (pre- and post-event)
  • Logo featured on ICA’s website for one month, and on the event page
  • Special acknowledgment during the event
  • One complimentary ticket
Impact Sponsor item
Impact Sponsor
$250

Full Page (Interior)
Trim Size: 5.5" x 8.5"


Includes:

  • Full-page program ad
  • 2 social media mentions
  • Logo featured on the event page and ICA website through the event
Milestone Sponsor item
Milestone Sponsor
$150

Half Page (Interior)
Trim Size: 5.5" x 4.2"


Includes:

  • Half-page program ad
  • 1 social media mention
  • Logo featured on the event page
Community Sponsor item
Community Sponsor
$75

Quarter Page or Business Card
Trim Size: 2.6" x 4.6"


Includes:

  • Quarter-page program ad
  • Recognition in a group social media thank-you post
Story Tribute item
Story Tribute
$50

Submit a short message honoring someone who has inspired you or made a difference in your life. Your tribute will be printed in the event program

Friend of ICA item
Friend of ICA
$25

Name listing only - name listed in the printed program with other supporters

Add a donation for International Child Advancement

$

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