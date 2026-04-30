Every Student is a Star - Silent Auction at Progress Village

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Starting bid
⚡ Bring Home the Thunder
Some people watch the game. Some people wear the jersey.
And then there are the lucky few who get to own a jersey signed by a Tampa Bay Lightning player.
Generously donated by the Tampa Bay Lightning, this collectible jersey has been autographed by defenseman #43 Darren Raddysh, making it the perfect addition to a fan cave, office, sports room, or anywhere that could use a little more Lightning pride.
Whether you're a die-hard Bolts fan or shopping for one, this is a unique opportunity to bring home a piece of Tampa Bay hockey.
🎟️ Prize Includes:
Autographed Tampa Bay Lightning Jersey signed by #43 Darren Raddysh
🏒 Special Feature:
The autograph is located on the front crest of the iconic Lightning bolt.
⚡ Perfect For:
📍 Team Home:
Benchmark International Arena
Tampa, Florida
⚠️ Fine Print:
💸 Fair Market Value: $250
Because championship banners are difficult to fit in your living room, but a signed Lightning jersey looks great just about anywhere. ⚡🏒🥅
Starting bid
Time to question everything… including why you suddenly feel like you need to buy a hoodie and become slightly more mysterious.
From the producers behind global touring exhibitions, The Art of Banksy brings a massive immersive showcase of over 160 works — prints, sculptures, screenprints, and iconic pieces like Girl with Balloon and Flower Thrower — all wrapped in the mystery, satire, and storytelling Banksy is known for.
Presented at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, this experience lets guests step inside the world of one of the most talked-about artists of our time.
🎟️ Prize Includes:
2 Admission passes for August 1st at 5 pm
(Stay as long as you like, but the start day and time can not be changed)
📍 Location:
Straz Center for the Performing Arts
1010 North W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa, FL 33602
📅 Valid Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026 at 5 pm ONLY
(The date and time can not be changed, please only bid if you are available to attend on August 1, 2026 at 5 pm EST)
⚠️ Fine Print:
💸 Fair Market Value: $65
Because art that makes you think, “Wait… what does that mean?” is kind of the whole point.
https://www.strazcenter.org/events/2526-season/immersive/the-art-of-banksy/
Starting bid
Step into a world where melting clocks, dreamlike landscapes, and impossible ideas somehow make perfect sense. A visit to The Dalí Museum is part art gallery, part immersive experience, and part “wait… what am I looking at?” in the very best way possible.
Home to one of the largest collections of Salvador Dalí’s work outside of Europe, this iconic waterfront museum invites guests to explore stunning paintings, fascinating exhibits, and the wonderfully surreal mind of one of history’s most famous artists.
Whether you're an art lover, a curious explorer, or simply looking for a unique day out in St. Pete, this experience is unforgettable.
🎟️ Prize Includes:
(2) General Admission Tickets to The Dalí Museum
🖼️ Experience Highlights:
📍 Location:
The Dalí Museum
One Dali Blvd, St. Petersburg FL 33701
📅 Expiration Date:
Tickets expire May 21, 2027.
⚠️ Fine Print:
Please review all ticket terms upon receipt.
Valid during regular museum operating hours.
Special events or exhibits may require additional fees.
💸 Fair Market Value: $64
Because sometimes the best adventures involve a little imagination, a little confusion, and at least one painting that makes you tilt your head and say, “Okay… but I kind of love it.” ✨🖼️
Starting bid
Ready to become everyone's favorite person at the office?
This sweet package from Nothing Bundt Cakes delivers dessert now and later.
Enjoy a beautifully wrapped Triple Bundtlet Tower featuring three individually packaged Bundtlets, then keep the celebration going with a free Bundtlet every month for an entire year.
That's 12 months of built-in excuses to treat yourself.
🎟️ Prize Includes:
Triple Bundtlet Tower
PLUS
📍 Location:
Nothing Bundt Cakes (Riverview)
11238 Sullivan St., Riverview FL 33578
📅 Expiration Date:
See certificate for redemption details and restrictions.
⚠️ Fine Print:
💸 Fair Market Value: $95
Because cake once is nice. Cake every month for a year is a lifestyle. 🍰✨
Starting bid
For the kid who treats every microphone like a Grammy acceptance speech and every hallway like a concert venue.
Give your young performer the chance to join Barrett School of Music’s Fall 2026 Kids Choir — a fun, confidence-building musical experience where students learn, perform, and make some seriously impressive noise together.
🎟️ Prize Includes:
One student registration for the Fall 2026 Kids Choir
🎶 Perfect For:
Young singers who love music, performing, teamwork, and maybe a little spotlight moment.
📍 Location:
3822 S Himes Ave, Tampa, FL 33611
📅 Expiration Date: Valid for Fall 2026 Choir Registration
⚠️ Fine Print:
💸 Fair Market Value: $350
Because every great performer starts somewhere… usually singing dramatically in the back seat of the car.
Starting bid
Got a kid who performs full concerts in the living room, turns kitchen utensils into drumsticks, or believes every car ride is their personal world tour? This one’s for them.
Barrett School of Music is giving one student registration to any of their 2026 Summer Camps — from rock band and songwriting to musical theater and beginner music programs.
🎟️ Prize Includes:
One student registration for a 2026 Barrett School of Music Summer Camp
🎶 Camp Options May Include:
Rock Band
Modern Songwriting
Musical Theater
Intro to Guitar
Elementary Music Camp
…and more!
📍 Location:
3822 S Himes Ave, Tampa, FL 33611
📅 Expiration Date: Valid for 2026 Summer Camps
⚠️ Fine Print:
💸 Fair Market Value: $275
Because “I’m bored” sounds way better when followed by a guitar solo.
Starting bid
Ready to discover the next Taylor Swift, Dave Grohl, or at least someone who can finally stop playing “Hot Cross Buns” on repeat?
Tampa Music School is offering four private 30-minute music lessons with their award-winning instructors — perfect for beginners, future rock stars, or anyone ready to make some noise in a productive way.
🎟️ Prize Includes:
(4) Four 30-minute private music lessons
🎹 Lesson Options May Include:
📍 Location:
27219 State road 56, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
(Near the Tampa Premium Outlets)
or
3625 S. Manhattan Ave Ste C, Tampa FL 33629
(South Tampa near MacDill AFB)
Wesley Chapel location named on certificate, with the option to transfer to Tampa location, if needed.
📅 Expiration Date: May 2027
⚠️ Fine Print:
💸 Fair Market Value: $160
Because every musical journey starts somewhere… usually with one very confident wrong note.
Starting bid
Some kids collect Pokémon cards. Some collect hobbies. Some decide they’re starting a band by Tuesday. This package supports all of the above.
Tampa Music School is offering four (4) private 30-minute music lessons with professional instructors who help students build confidence, creativity, and real musical skills — whether they’re brand new or already performing living-room concerts nightly.
🎟️ Prize Includes:
Four (4) 30-minute private music lessons
🎹 Lesson Options May Include:
📍 Location:
27219 State road 56
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
(Near the Tampa Premium Outlets)
or
3625 S. Manhattan Ave Ste C
Tampa FL 33629
(South Tampa near MacDill AFB)
Wesley Chapel location named on certificate, with the option to transfer to Tampa location, if needed.
📅 Expiration Date: May, 2027
⚠️ Fine Print:
💸 Fair Market Value: $160
Because every famous musician started somewhere… probably annoying their family first.
Starting bid
Laugh your stress away at Side Splitters Comedy Club — Tampa’s award-sweeping comedy hotspot (five years of “Best of the Bay”… casual flex).
🎟️ Prize Includes:
General Admission tickets for 2
📍 Location: Tampa
12938 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618
(At the corner of Fletcher Ave)
📅 Expiration Date: December 30, 2026
⚠️ Fine Print:
💸 Fair Market Value: $50
Because honestly… a night out laughing beats doom-scrolling on the couch.
Starting bid
If your week has been “one thing after another,” this is your official permission slip to laugh about it.
Enjoy a night at Side Splitters Comedy Club — Tampa’s longtime favorite spot for stand-up, featuring touring comedians and local talent that knows exactly how to read the room.
🎟️ Prize Includes:
General Admission tickets for 2
📍 Location: Tampa
12938 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618
(At the corner of Fletcher Ave)
📅 Expiration Date: December 30, 2026
⚠️ Fine Print:
💸 Fair Market Value: $50
Because sometimes the best group therapy… is sitting in the dark laughing with strangers.
Starting bid
Somewhere between golf, arcade games, and trying to prove you're naturally athletic lies Topgolf.
Whether you're a seasoned golfer or someone whose strategy is simply "hit the ball and hope," Topgolf delivers food, fun, and just enough friendly competition to keep things interesting.
Bring your friends, bring your family, or challenge that one person who's always convinced they'd be amazing at golf.
🎟️ Prize Includes:
$50 Off Topgolf Game Play
🏌️ Perfect For:
📍 Location:
Valid at any participating U.S. Topgolf location
📅 Expiration Date:
Does not expire.
⚠️ Fine Print:
💸 Fair Market Value: $50
Because sometimes the best stress relief is launching golf balls into the distance while arguing about who actually won. 🏌️⛳😄
Starting bid
Part golf, part entertainment, part “wait… why am I suddenly competitive?” — Topgolf is the perfect excuse to gather your favorite people for a night of laughs, food, and friendly rivalry.
Whether you're an experienced golfer with a serious swing or someone whose technique can best be described as “enthusiastic,” Topgolf makes it fun for everyone. With interactive games, great food, music, and climate-controlled bays, it’s less about golf skills and more about having a great time.
And yes, everyone becomes oddly confident after one good shot.
🎟️ Prize Includes:
$50 Off Topgolf Game Play
🏌️ Perfect For:
📍 Location:
Valid at any participating U.S. Topgolf location
📅 Expiration Date:
Does not expire.
⚠️ Fine Print:
💸 Fair Market Value: $50
Because sometimes the perfect night out includes snacks, laughter, and aggressively over-celebrating a golf ball that accidentally went the right direction. ⛳😄
Starting bid
Because sometimes the best therapy involves paint, wood, and a group of friends pretending they definitely planned it this whole time.
AR Workshop Tampa is offering a $100 voucher toward a creative hands-on experience — perfect for a night out, celebration, or well-deserved break from responsibilities.
🎟️ Prize Includes:
$100 Voucher to AR Workshop Tampa
🖌️ Eligible Experiences:
📍 Location:
2414 S MacDill Ave, Tampa, FL 33629
(South Tampa, approx. 20 minutes from Progress Village)
📅 Expiration Date:
One Year from Date Received
⚠️ Fine Print:
💸 Fair Market Value: $100
Because nothing says “I’m relaxed” like paint, snacks, and slightly competitive crafting energy.
Starting bid
For the person who says “we should do something fun” and actually means it.
AR Workshop Tampa is offering a $100 voucher toward a creative hands-on experience — perfect for a night out, celebration, or well-deserved break from responsibilities.
🎟️ Prize Includes:
$100 Voucher to AR Workshop Tampa
🖌️ Eligible Experiences:
📍 Location:
2414 S MacDill Ave, Tampa, FL 33629
(South Tampa, approx. 20 minutes from Progress Village)
📅 Expiration Date:
One Year from Date Received
⚠️ Fine Print:
💸 Fair Market Value: $100
Because the best memories usually involve glue guns, laughter, and at least one “why is mine doing that?” moment.
Starting bid
Ready to trade screen time for craft time?
AR Workshop Brandon is offering a $25 voucher toward one of their popular hands-on DIY experiences. Whether you're planning a girls' night out, a family activity, or just looking for a creative escape, this voucher helps get the project started.
🎟️ Prize Includes:
$25 Voucher to AR Workshop Brandon
🖌️ Perfect For:
📍 Location:
1048 E Bloomingdale Ave, Valrico, FL 33596
(Conveniently located near Brandon and FishHawk)
📅 Expiration Date: November 21, 2026
⚠️ Fine Print:
💸 Fair Market Value: $25
Because sometimes the best therapy is paint, wood, creativity, and pretending you knew exactly what you were doing the whole time.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to salon-quality hair care and a little pampering from one of the area's most talented stylists.
With more than 30 years of experience, Jennifer James of The Beauty Room in Valrico has built a loyal following through beautiful color work, dimensional blonding, gray coverage, precision cutting, and healthy hair transformations. Known for creating stunning buttery summer blondes and personalized salon experiences, Jennifer helps her clients look and feel their absolute best. Whether you're maintaining your color, refreshing your style, or simply upgrading your hair care routine, this package delivers professional results both at home and in the salon.
🎟️ Prize Includes:
✨ Biolage Color Last Benefits:
💇♀️ Perfect For:
💰 Estimated Retail Value: $100
⚠️ Fine Print:
Gift card valid at The Beauty Room by Jennifer James. Appointment availability subject to salon scheduling.
Because great hair isn't a luxury—it's a confidence boost. ✨💜
https://www.vagaro.com/thebeautyroombyjenniferjames
Starting bid
Ready to get your life together... or at least feel like you finally have a plan?
This personalized coaching session with Karin Cornejo focuses on mental clarity, emotional resilience, and leadership growth — aka tools you’ll actually use in real life.
🎟️ Prize Includes:
Personalized leadership coaching session
“The Mountain Is You”–inspired mindset + resilience tools
Guidance focused on confidence and personal growth
🌎 Bonus:
Karin is a multilingual speaker and community builder who has worked with diverse groups across the Tampa Bay area and knows how to meet people where they are.
📍 Location:
Meet in person or from the comfort of your own home, virtual sessions available.
📅 Expiration Date: None provided.
💸 Fair Market Value: $150
Because sometimes the best investment is the version of you who finally stops overthinking everything.
Starting bid
Ready to get your life together... or at lest feel like you finally have a plan?
This personalized coaching session with Karin Cornejo focuses on mental clarity, emotional resilience, and leadership growth — aka tools you’ll actually use in real life.
🎟️ Prize Includes:
Personalized leadership coaching session
“The Mountain Is You”–inspired mindset + resilience tools
Guidance focused on confidence and personal growth
🌎 Bonus:
Karin is a multilingual speaker and community builder who has worked with diverse groups across the Tampa Bay area and knows how to meet people where they are.
📍 Location:
Meet in person or from the comfort of your own home, virtual sessions available.
📅 Expiration Date: None provided.
💸 Fair Market Value: $150
Because sometimes the best investment is the version of you who finally stops overthinking everything.
Starting bid
Trade your group chat chaos for dolphins, sea breezes, and main-character vacation energy.
Hop aboard a Sea Life Safari Boat Tour from Clearwater Marine Aquarium and cruise through Clearwater Bay while spotting dolphins, local wildlife, and beautiful coastal scenery. Basically… the kind of Florida day people post about to make everyone else jealous.
🎟️ Prize Includes:
Sea Life Safari Boat Tour for up to four guests
Aquarium admission included
📍 Location:
249 Windward Passage, Clearwater, FL 33767
📅 Expiration Date: December 31, 2027
⚠️ Fine Print:
💸 Fair Market Value: Approximately $100+
Because sunsets are nice… but dolphins showing up uninvited is elite vacation behavior.
Starting bid
The Tampa Bay Rowdies bring fast-paced soccer, passionate fans, and enough excitement to make you suddenly care very deeply about a game you weren't planning to watch three hours ago.
Whether you're a longtime supporter or just looking for a fun night out, this voucher package will have you cheering, celebrating, and pretending you totally understood the offside call.
🎟️ Prize Includes:
(4) complimentary tickets to a 2026 Tampa Bay Rowdies Regular Season Home Match
⚽ Experience Highlights:
📍 Location:
Al Lang Stadium
230 1st St SE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
📅 Valid Dates:
See voucher for redemption details and eligible game dates.
⚠️ Fine Print:
Please review all voucher terms upon receipt.
Vouchers cannot be combined.
Seating subject to availability.
Black out dates apply.
💸 Fair Market Value: $176
Because sometimes the perfect evening involves fresh air, stadium snacks, and getting emotionally invested in a soccer match by approximately the 12th minute.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!