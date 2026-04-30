Every Student is a Star - Silent Auction at Progress Village

⚡ Bring Home the Thunder

Some people watch the game. Some people wear the jersey.





And then there are the lucky few who get to own a jersey signed by a Tampa Bay Lightning player.





Generously donated by the Tampa Bay Lightning, this collectible jersey has been autographed by defenseman #43 Darren Raddysh, making it the perfect addition to a fan cave, office, sports room, or anywhere that could use a little more Lightning pride.





Whether you're a die-hard Bolts fan or shopping for one, this is a unique opportunity to bring home a piece of Tampa Bay hockey.





🎟️ Prize Includes:

Autographed Tampa Bay Lightning Jersey signed by #43 Darren Raddysh





🏒 Special Feature:

The autograph is located on the front crest of the iconic Lightning bolt.





⚡ Perfect For:

Tampa Bay Lightning fans

Sports memorabilia collectors

Home sports displays

The person who already owns every hat, shirt, and mug but still wants more Lightning gear

📍 Team Home:

Benchmark International Arena

Tampa, Florida

⚠️ Fine Print:

Autographed by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh.

Signature is located on the front crest of the jersey.

Item donated directly by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Certificate of Authenticity Included





💸 Fair Market Value: $250





Because championship banners are difficult to fit in your living room, but a signed Lightning jersey looks great just about anywhere. ⚡🏒🥅





www.nhl.com/lightning