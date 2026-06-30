Three people interact with several cats in a light blue setting, with a wooden crate in the foreground.
Project Canis

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Project Canis

About this event

Project Canis Bone-anza Auction

Genius Dog Toys & Treats Box ($200 Value) item
Genius Dog Toys & Treats Box ($200 Value)
$100

Starting bid

Genius Dog is a premium subscription box designed to help you and your dog connect more deeply through play, food, and intentional moments you share together. Each box contains a curated collection of 8+ enriching, premium, customized, and exclusive items.

Project Canis Store $25 Gift Card item
Project Canis Store $25 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Shop from pet-lover apparel, home goods, and goodies for your cats and dogs at home from Project Canis' online store.

Project Canis Store $50 Gift Card item
Project Canis Store $50 Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Shop from pet-lover apparel, home goods, and goodies for your cats and dogs at home from Project Canis' online store.

Project Canis Store $100 Gift Card item
Project Canis Store $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Shop from pet-lover apparel, home goods, and goodies for your cats and dogs at home from Project Canis' online store.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!