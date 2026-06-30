Project Canis Bone-anza Auction

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Starting bid
Genius Dog is a premium subscription box designed to help you and your dog connect more deeply through play, food, and intentional moments you share together. Each box contains a curated collection of 8+ enriching, premium, customized, and exclusive items.
Starting bid
Shop from pet-lover apparel, home goods, and goodies for your cats and dogs at home from Project Canis' online store.
Starting bid
Shop from pet-lover apparel, home goods, and goodies for your cats and dogs at home from Project Canis' online store.
Starting bid
Shop from pet-lover apparel, home goods, and goodies for your cats and dogs at home from Project Canis' online store.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!