Project Helping Hands Relaunch

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About this event
This event is open to everyone, and we’d truly love to have you there.
Tickets are free, with a suggested $10 donation to help us get Project Helping Hands off the ground and support individuals working toward stability and recovery.
Any amount—no matter how small—makes a meaningful difference. And if giving isn’t possible right now, your presence is just as valued.
We’re really glad you’re here.
For those who want to give a little extra support as we relaunch Project Helping Hands.
Your contribution helps us get this program off the ground and begin expanding access to safe, supportive housing in our community.
As a thank you, you’ll receive 2 complimentary raffle tickets, along with our genuine appreciation for being part of this early step.
For those who want to make a deeper impact as we build and grow Project Helping Hands.
Your support helps us move this work forward in a bigger way and expand what’s possible for individuals working toward stability and recovery.
As a thank you, you’ll receive 4 complimentary raffle tickets, along with our sincere gratitude for helping bring this vision to life.
We’ll also recognize our Champion supporters at the event.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!