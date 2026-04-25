Promenade Indoor Market (2nd Sat, Casa Grande)-C.A.M.P.'s Shop & Select
Promenade IM (2nd Sat, Casa Grande)-Shop & Select
$16
Promenade Indoor Market (Casa Grande)-Shop & Select. In Person Shopping on the Produce Line. Hosted on the 2nd Saturdays of each month from the hours 9-2:00PM
Promenade Indoor Market (Casa Grande)-Shop & Select. In Person Shopping on the Produce Line. Hosted on the 2nd Saturdays of each month from the hours 9-2:00PM
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