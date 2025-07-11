Protect Israel Fund Silent Auction

Hosted by
Hersh (2024) is a 48" x 36" acrylic, oil, and spray paint painting by Jewish artist Louis Barak.
This powerful painting honors Hersh Goldberg-Polin, the 23-year-old Israeli-American kidnapped by Hamas on October 7. The glowing Hebrew word “Chai” (life) radiates from his chest, symbolizing hope, faith, and the enduring strength of the Jewish people.
This one-of-a-kind piece is both a tribute and a call to remembrance. It is a chance to bring powerful meaning into your home while supporting an urgent cause.
Hit the open road in comfort and style with a 5-night rental of a 2022 Thor Sequence 20A Class B RV, perfect for exploring the great outdoors or navigating city streets with ease.
Value: $1,000
Details:
Features of the 2022 Thor Sequence 20A:
Travel to and from Colorado not included.
Enjoy a Classic Chicago Deli Experience
Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen has been serving legendary corned beef, pastrami, and comfort food since 1942. Located in the heart of the South Loop, it’s a beloved spot for locals, tourists, and even U.S. presidents.
Value: $75
Redemption Instructions:
The winners should email their confirmation email to [email protected] to receive their gift card code.
Generously donated by Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen.
Own a rare and original badge worn by U.S. Secret Service Officer Benjamin Ferdinand during the 1993 inauguration of President William J. Clinton.
Value: Unknown (Never Produced for Public Sale)
Details:
Personalized Letter of Authenticity available upon request.
Experience the excitement of NBA action from courtside seats at a Chicago Bulls game at the United Center.
Redemption Instructions:
The winner may select any regular season game that fits their schedule. To coordinate ticket details, please email [email protected].
Own a piece of NFL history with this football signed by Joe Theismann, Super Bowl–winning quarterback and legendary figure in professional football.
Learn how to better protect yourself, your loved ones, and your home with expert-led safety training.
Value: $750
Benjamin Defense is proud to offer a 3-hour block of personalized instruction in home security, personal defense, and situational awareness. This training is classroom-based and does not include hands-on techniques, firearm use, or kung fu fighting.
This is training for your brain. You’ll learn how to develop a home security plan, apply best practices for securing your home, and sharpen your situational awareness when out in public. Topics also include conflict avoidance, what to do if conflict occurs, appropriate use of force, and what to do and say when police arrive.
If desired, the session can include guidance on responsible firearm ownership, helping you decide whether or not owning a firearm for self-defense is right for you. (Hint: Not everyone who can own a gun should own a gun.)
Training is for up to four students and can be held at Benjamin Defense’s office, your home, or your workplace. Conducting the session in your home is preferred, as it allows the instructor to assess your home’s specific security strengths and vulnerabilities. The session can be tailored to your unique needs and preferences.
Your Instructor:
Benjamin Ferdinand is a retired 29-year law enforcement veteran from both local and federal agencies. He has decades of expertise in firearms, security, and defensive tactics, and is a certified USCCA Firearms, Home Defense, and Illinois Concealed Carry Instructor based in Libertyville, IL. He also serves as Executive Director of the Protect Israel Fund, tonight’s co-sponsor.
Capture timeless moments with a private session from J.H. Images, a trusted name in high-quality photography.
Details:
Perfect for families, professionals, or anyone wanting to preserve a meaningful moment.
Bring light to remembrance with this beautiful handcrafted piece.
This handmade ceramic memorial candle holder by Klaygirl Kreations features the word Yizkor (remember) carved into the design, allowing the light of the yahrzeit candle to shine through. A beautiful and meaningful way to honor the memory of a loved one.
Generously donated by Klaygirl Kreations
Treat yourself or someone you love to two large 1-pound challahs from The Gilded Loaf. These beautifully baked challahs are made with care and perfect for Shabbat or any special occasion.
This voucher has three identical listings. Each winner will receive one voucher, redeemable at The Gilded Loaf, located in Skokie, Illinois.
Generously donated by The Gilded Loaf.
Receive five personalized, one-hour virtual counseling sessions focused on supporting your mental health and well-being.
Value: $1,000
Joan Ferdinand Keleher, MS, LCPC, is a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor based in Wilmette, Illinois. She provides therapy to individuals, couples, and families. Her experience includes working with a wide range of mental health concerns, such as anxiety, depression, life transitions, caregiving, and chronic mental illness.
Sessions are conducted via Zoom or telephone for accessibility and convenience.
For more information about the provider and available services, visit: https://jfkeleher.com
Please note: This listing is for five (5) one-hour sessions of remote (Zoom or telephone) mental health counseling for one adult client. The provider reserves the right to deny or cancel service at any time for personal safety reasons or in the event of a serious ethical conflict.
Generously donated by Joan Ferdinand Keleher, MS, LCPC.
Receive a full blood screening panel with a lab order and personalized results explanation provided by Dr. Robert L. Noven, M.D.
Value: $350
Tests Included:
Testing will be performed at any Quest Diagnostics location.
Please note: This testing is for screening purposes only and does not constitute a physician-patient relationship. Dr. Noven is not responsible for the laboratory visit or any activity beyond providing a detailed explanation of the results, and does not assume any liability for subsequent actions by the individual. The individual is responsible for any medical decisions based upon the results.
Generously donated by Dr. Robert L. Noven of Executive Medical Services of Chicago.
This authentic Chicago Bears jersey is hand-signed by legendary linebacker Mike Singletary (#50). It's a meaningful keepsake for any Bears fan and a standout addition to any sports memorabilia collection. Singletary was a key leader of the iconic 1985 Super Bowl team, a 10-time Pro Bowler, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1998.
Generously donated by Rick Yale.
Treat yourself or someone special with a gift card to My Best Friend’s Closet, an upscale resale boutique in Highland Park, IL. Discover authentic, pre-owned luxury fashion at exceptional value.
Generously donated by My Best Friend’s Closet.
Upgrade your home or lifestyle with a $250 gift card to Abt Electronics, one of the nation’s top retailers for appliances, electronics, and home goods. Whether you're shopping for a new gadget, kitchen appliance, or home theater system, Abt offers top brands and exceptional service.
