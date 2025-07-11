Protect Israel Fund Silent Auction

Learn how to better protect yourself, your loved ones, and your home with expert-led safety training.





Value: $750





Benjamin Defense is proud to offer a 3-hour block of personalized instruction in home security, personal defense, and situational awareness. This training is classroom-based and does not include hands-on techniques, firearm use, or kung fu fighting.





This is training for your brain. You’ll learn how to develop a home security plan, apply best practices for securing your home, and sharpen your situational awareness when out in public. Topics also include conflict avoidance, what to do if conflict occurs, appropriate use of force, and what to do and say when police arrive.





If desired, the session can include guidance on responsible firearm ownership, helping you decide whether or not owning a firearm for self-defense is right for you. (Hint: Not everyone who can own a gun should own a gun.)





Training is for up to four students and can be held at Benjamin Defense’s office, your home, or your workplace. Conducting the session in your home is preferred, as it allows the instructor to assess your home’s specific security strengths and vulnerabilities. The session can be tailored to your unique needs and preferences.





Your Instructor:

Benjamin Ferdinand is a retired 29-year law enforcement veteran from both local and federal agencies. He has decades of expertise in firearms, security, and defensive tactics, and is a certified USCCA Firearms, Home Defense, and Illinois Concealed Carry Instructor based in Libertyville, IL. He also serves as Executive Director of the Protect Israel Fund, tonight’s co-sponsor.