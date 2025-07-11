Chicago Jewish Alliance

Hosted by

Chicago Jewish Alliance

About this event

Sales closed

Protect Israel Fund Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Highland Park, IL 60035, USA

Item #1:“Hersh” by Louis Barak – Original 48" x 36" Painting item
Item #1:“Hersh” by Louis Barak – Original 48" x 36" Painting
$500

Starting bid

Hersh (2024) is a 48" x 36" acrylic, oil, and spray paint painting by Jewish artist Louis Barak.


This powerful painting honors Hersh Goldberg-Polin, the 23-year-old Israeli-American kidnapped by Hamas on October 7. The glowing Hebrew word “Chai” (life) radiates from his chest, symbolizing hope, faith, and the enduring strength of the Jewish people.


This one-of-a-kind piece is both a tribute and a call to remembrance. It is a chance to bring powerful meaning into your home while supporting an urgent cause.

Item #2: 5-Night Class B RV Adventure in Colorado item
Item #2: 5-Night Class B RV Adventure in Colorado
$200

Starting bid

Hit the open road in comfort and style with a 5-night rental of a 2022 Thor Sequence 20A Class B RV, perfect for exploring the great outdoors or navigating city streets with ease.


Value: $1,000

Details:

  • 5-night RV rental
  • Pick-up and return in Longmont, Colorado (near Denver)
  • Dates subject to availability

Features of the 2022 Thor Sequence 20A:

  • Easy to Drive & Park: RAM ProMaster® 3500 chassis for smooth handling and excellent fuel efficiency
  • Comfortable Sleeping Arrangements: Sleeps two with a rear sofa that converts into a queen-sized bed
  • Fully Equipped Kitchen: Two-burner stove, convection microwave, refrigerator, and sink
  • Wet Bath: Compact shower, toilet, and sink
  • Off-Grid Ready: Solar panels and lithium battery system
  • Entertainment: Flat-screen TV and Bluetooth sound system
  • Outdoor Living: Power awning with LED lighting for relaxing evenings under the stars

Travel to and from Colorado not included.

Item #3: $75 Gift Card to Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen item
Item #3: $75 Gift Card to Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a Classic Chicago Deli Experience
Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen has been serving legendary corned beef, pastrami, and comfort food since 1942. Located in the heart of the South Loop, it’s a beloved spot for locals, tourists, and even U.S. presidents.

Value: $75
Redemption Instructions:
The winners should email their confirmation email to [email protected] to receive their gift card code.


Generously donated by Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen.

Item #4: Rare U.S. Secret Service Badge item
Item #4: Rare U.S. Secret Service Badge
$300

Starting bid

Own a rare and original badge worn by U.S. Secret Service Officer Benjamin Ferdinand during the 1993 inauguration of President William J. Clinton.


Value: Unknown (Never Produced for Public Sale)

Details:

  • Striking gold-tone badge with red, white, and blue enamel
  • Features an articulated Great Seal affixed to the center, with the year 1993 displayed
  • Engraved on the reverse with badge #881 and the name Blackinton, a premier manufacturer of custom badges
  • Approximately 2.5 inches in diameter
  • Badge #881 was worn by U.S. Secret Service Officer Benjamin Ferdinand during the 1993 Presidential Inauguration events at the White House

Personalized Letter of Authenticity available upon request.

Item #5: Two Courtside Chicago Bulls Tickets item
Item #5: Two Courtside Chicago Bulls Tickets
$300

Starting bid

Experience the excitement of NBA action from courtside seats at a Chicago Bulls game at the United Center.


Redemption Instructions:
The winner may select any regular season game that fits their schedule. To coordinate ticket details, please email [email protected].

Item #6: Signed Joe Theismann Football item
Item #6: Signed Joe Theismann Football
$150

Starting bid

Own a piece of NFL history with this football signed by Joe Theismann, Super Bowl–winning quarterback and legendary figure in professional football.

Item #7: Private Home Security Training (1 of 2) item
Item #7: Private Home Security Training (1 of 2)
$100

Starting bid

Learn how to better protect yourself, your loved ones, and your home with expert-led safety training.


Value: $750


Benjamin Defense is proud to offer a 3-hour block of personalized instruction in home security, personal defense, and situational awareness. This training is classroom-based and does not include hands-on techniques, firearm use, or kung fu fighting.


This is training for your brain. You’ll learn how to develop a home security plan, apply best practices for securing your home, and sharpen your situational awareness when out in public. Topics also include conflict avoidance, what to do if conflict occurs, appropriate use of force, and what to do and say when police arrive.


If desired, the session can include guidance on responsible firearm ownership, helping you decide whether or not owning a firearm for self-defense is right for you. (Hint: Not everyone who can own a gun should own a gun.)


Training is for up to four students and can be held at Benjamin Defense’s office, your home, or your workplace. Conducting the session in your home is preferred, as it allows the instructor to assess your home’s specific security strengths and vulnerabilities. The session can be tailored to your unique needs and preferences.


Your Instructor:
Benjamin Ferdinand is a retired 29-year law enforcement veteran from both local and federal agencies. He has decades of expertise in firearms, security, and defensive tactics, and is a certified USCCA Firearms, Home Defense, and Illinois Concealed Carry Instructor based in Libertyville, IL. He also serves as Executive Director of the Protect Israel Fund, tonight’s co-sponsor.

Item #8: Private Home Security Training (2 of 2) item
Item #8: Private Home Security Training (2 of 2)
$100

Starting bid

Learn how to better protect, your loved ones, and your home with expert-led safety training.


Value: $750


Benjamin Defense is proud to offer a 3-hour block of personalized instruction in home security, personal defense, and situational awareness. This training is classroom-based and does not include hands-on techniques, firearm use, or kung fu fighting.


This is training for your brain. You’ll learn how to develop a home security plan, apply best practices for securing your home, and sharpen your situational awareness when out in public. Topics also include conflict avoidance, what to do if conflict occurs, appropriate use of force, and what to do and say when police arrive.


If desired, the session can include guidance on responsible firearm ownership, helping you decide whether or not owning a firearm for self-defense is right for you. (Hint: Not everyone who can own a gun should own a gun.)


Training is for up to four students and can be held at Benjamin Defense’s office, your home, or your workplace. Conducting the session in your home is preferred, as it allows the instructor to assess your home’s specific security strengths and vulnerabilities. The session can be tailored to your unique needs and preferences.


Your Instructor:
Benjamin Ferdinand is a retired 29-year law enforcement veteran from both local and federal agencies. He has decades of expertise in firearms, security, and defensive tactics, and is a certified USCCA Firearms, Home Defense, and Illinois Concealed Carry Instructor based in Libertyville, IL. He also serves as Executive Director of the Protect Israel Fund, tonight’s co-sponsor.

Item #9: J.H. Images – Professional Photo Shoot item
Item #9: J.H. Images – Professional Photo Shoot
$500

Starting bid

Capture timeless moments with a private session from J.H. Images, a trusted name in high-quality photography.


Details:

  • Winner may choose one of the following:
    - Family portrait session at an outdoor location
    - Professional headshot session at your home
  • Digital proofs provided
  • Up to three images professionally enhanced
  • Final images delivered as high-resolution digital files

Perfect for families, professionals, or anyone wanting to preserve a meaningful moment.

Item #10: Handmade Yahrzeit Candle Holder item
Item #10: Handmade Yahrzeit Candle Holder
$20

Starting bid

Bring light to remembrance with this beautiful handcrafted piece.


This handmade ceramic memorial candle holder by Klaygirl Kreations features the word Yizkor (remember) carved into the design, allowing the light of the yahrzeit candle to shine through. A beautiful and meaningful way to honor the memory of a loved one.


Generously donated by Klaygirl Kreations

Item #11: Gilded Loaf Challah Gift Voucher (1 of 3) item
Item #11: Gilded Loaf Challah Gift Voucher (1 of 3)
$12

Starting bid

Treat yourself or someone you love to two large 1-pound challahs from The Gilded Loaf. These beautifully baked challahs are made with care and perfect for Shabbat or any special occasion.


This voucher has three identical listings. Each winner will receive one voucher, redeemable at The Gilded Loaf, located in Skokie, Illinois.


Generously donated by The Gilded Loaf.

Item #12: Gilded Loaf Challah Gift Voucher (2 of 3) item
Item #12: Gilded Loaf Challah Gift Voucher (2 of 3)
$12

Starting bid

Treat yourself or someone you love to two large 1-pound challahs from The Gilded Loaf. These beautifully baked challahs are made with care and perfect for Shabbat or any special occasion.


This voucher has three identical listings. Each winner will receive one voucher, redeemable at The Gilded Loaf, located in Skokie, Illinois.


Generously donated by The Gilded Loaf.

Item #13: Gilded Loaf Challah Gift Voucher (3 of 3) item
Item #13: Gilded Loaf Challah Gift Voucher (3 of 3)
$12

Starting bid

Treat yourself or someone you love to two large 1-pound challahs from The Gilded Loaf. These beautifully baked challahs are made with care and perfect for Shabbat or any special occasion. 


This voucher has three identical listings. Each winner will receive one voucher, redeemable at The Gilded Loaf, located in Skokie, Illinois.


Generously donated by The Gilded Loaf.

Item #14: Five One-Hour Sessions of Mental Health Counseling item
Item #14: Five One-Hour Sessions of Mental Health Counseling
$200

Starting bid

Receive five personalized, one-hour virtual counseling sessions focused on supporting your mental health and well-being.


Value: $1,000

Joan Ferdinand Keleher, MS, LCPC, is a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor based in Wilmette, Illinois. She provides therapy to individuals, couples, and families. Her experience includes working with a wide range of mental health concerns, such as anxiety, depression, life transitions, caregiving, and chronic mental illness.


Sessions are conducted via Zoom or telephone for accessibility and convenience.


For more information about the provider and available services, visit: https://jfkeleher.com


Please note: This listing is for five (5) one-hour sessions of remote (Zoom or telephone) mental health counseling for one adult client. The provider reserves the right to deny or cancel service at any time for personal safety reasons or in the event of a serious ethical conflict.


Generously donated by Joan Ferdinand Keleher, MS, LCPC.

Item #15: Comprehensive Blood Screening Panel item
Item #15: Comprehensive Blood Screening Panel
$100

Starting bid

Receive a full blood screening panel with a lab order and personalized results explanation provided by Dr. Robert L. Noven, M.D.


Value: $350

Tests Included:

  • Complete blood count
  • Comprehensive chemistry panel
  • Thyroid function test
  • Lipid panel
  • Vitamin D
  • Urinalysis

Testing will be performed at any Quest Diagnostics location.


Please note: This testing is for screening purposes only and does not constitute a physician-patient relationship. Dr. Noven is not responsible for the laboratory visit or any activity beyond providing a detailed explanation of the results, and does not assume any liability for subsequent actions by the individual. The individual is responsible for any medical decisions based upon the results.


Generously donated by Dr. Robert L. Noven of Executive Medical Services of Chicago.

Item #16: Signed Mike Singletary Chicago Bears Jersey item
Item #16: Signed Mike Singletary Chicago Bears Jersey
$75

Starting bid

This authentic Chicago Bears jersey is hand-signed by legendary linebacker Mike Singletary (#50). It's a meaningful keepsake for any Bears fan and a standout addition to any sports memorabilia collection. Singletary was a key leader of the iconic 1985 Super Bowl team, a 10-time Pro Bowler, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1998.


Generously donated by Rick Yale.

Item #17: My Best Friend's Closet $50 Gift Card item
Item #17: My Best Friend's Closet $50 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Treat yourself or someone special with a gift card to My Best Friend’s Closet, an upscale resale boutique in Highland Park, IL. Discover authentic, pre-owned luxury fashion at exceptional value.


Generously donated by My Best Friend’s Closet.

Item #18: Abt Electronics $250 Gift Card item
Item #18: Abt Electronics $250 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Upgrade your home or lifestyle with a $250 gift card to Abt Electronics, one of the nation’s top retailers for appliances, electronics, and home goods. Whether you're shopping for a new gadget, kitchen appliance, or home theater system, Abt offers top brands and exceptional service.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!