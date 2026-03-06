PTO Carnival Pre-Sales

About this shop
$5.00 for 10 tickets ( $0.50 each)
Food and Game Prices:
10 tickets - Hotdog, chips, cookie, water
10 tickets - Nachos, chips, cookie, water
6 Tickets - Hotdog
6 tickets - Nachos
2 tickets - chips
2 Tickets - Cookie
2 Tickets - Bottled Water
2 Tickets - Capri Sun
4 Tickets - Soda
4 tickets - Cotton Candy
6 Tickets - Zeppes Italian Ice
2 Tickets - Popcorn
1 to 3 Tickets - Carnival Style Games (plinko, fish pond, mini golf, and more)
4 or 10 tickets - Face Painting
(Ga-Ga Pit Requires Wristband Purchase)
Purchase this item to gain unlimited access to the Ga-Ga Pit.
Purchase this item for two people to gain unlimited access to the Ga-Ga Pit.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!