Green Acres Elementary Parent Teacher Organization

Offered by

Green Acres Elementary Parent Teacher Organization

About this shop

PTO Carnival Pre-Sales

Carnival Tickets - 10 count item
Carnival Tickets - 10 count
$5

$5.00 for 10 tickets ( $0.50 each)


Food and Game Prices:

10 tickets - Hotdog, chips, cookie, water

10 tickets - Nachos, chips, cookie, water

6 Tickets - Hotdog

6 tickets - Nachos

2 tickets - chips

2 Tickets - Cookie

2 Tickets - Bottled Water

2 Tickets - Capri Sun

4 Tickets - Soda

4 tickets - Cotton Candy

6 Tickets - Zeppes Italian Ice

2 Tickets - Popcorn


1 to 3 Tickets - Carnival Style Games (plinko, fish pond, mini golf, and more)

4 or 10 tickets - Face Painting

(Ga-Ga Pit Requires Wristband Purchase)

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Ga-Ga Pit Wristband item
Ga-Ga Pit Wristband
$5

Purchase this item to gain unlimited access to the Ga-Ga Pit.

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Ga-Ga Pit Wristbands - set of 2 item
Ga-Ga Pit Wristbands - set of 2
$8

Purchase this item for two people to gain unlimited access to the Ga-Ga Pit.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!