A quill pen and inkwell rest in the foreground beside bold text announcing "QUEEN'S SHORTPLAY FESTIVAL" against a white background.
Secret Academy

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Secret Academy

About this event

Queens Short Play Festival: Program G - 8/20/26 6 pm

10-10 44th Ave

Long Island City, NY 11101, USA

Children Under 16
$15

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities at a discounted rate.

Seniors
$18

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities at a discounted rate.

General Admission
$25
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
The Golden Ticket
$100

See as many performances as you want with the showing of this ticket and a valid ID for entry. This ticket can be used from August 5th to August 23rd. Seats must be reserved ahead of time by emailing [email protected]. Finals tickets are not included in the purchase of the Golden Ticket.

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