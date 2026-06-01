Secret Academy
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Our mission
Secret Academy empowers youth through the arts, offering dance and music programs that foster creativity, confidence, and community engagement. Their mission is to inspire and nurture talent in a supportive environment.
Events
Events
Event
Junior Actor Level 2 Showcase
Jun 13, 10:00 - 10:30 AM EDT
10-10 44th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101, USA
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Event
Improv Showcase
Jun 13, 11:30 - 12:00 PM EDT
10-10 44th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101, USA
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Event
Junior Actor Level 2 Showcase
Jun 13, 12:30 - 1:00 PM EDT
10-10 44th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101, USA
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Event
Junior Actor Level 2 Showcase
Jun 13, 3:30 - 4:00 PM EDT
10-10 44th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101, USA
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Event
Junior Musical Theatre Level 1 Showcase
Jun 14, 10:00 - 10:30 AM EDT
10-10 44th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101, USA
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Event
Junior Musical Theatre Level 1 Showcase
Jun 14, 11:30 - 12:00 PM EDT
10-10 44th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Junior Musical Theatre Level 2 Showcase
Jun 14, 1:00 - 1:30 PM EDT
10-10 44th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101, USA
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Event
Intermediate Acting Showcase
Jun 14, 2:30 - 3:00 PM EDT
10-10 44th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101, USA
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Event
Senior Acting Showcase
Jun 14, 4:30 - 5:00 PM EDT
10-10 44th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101, USA
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Event
Intermediate Musical Theatre Showcase
Jun 14, 5:30 - 6:00 PM EDT
10-10 44th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101, USA
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Event
Dance/Music Recital
Jun 20, 1:30 - 2:30 PM EDT
10-10 44th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101, USA
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Event
Senior Musical Theatre Showcase
Jun 20, 10:00 - 10:30 PM EDT
10-10 44th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101, USA
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Event
Princess Particular
Jul 18, 2:00 - 2:45 PM EDT
10-10 44th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101, USA
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Our website
https://secrettheatre.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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