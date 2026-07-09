Queens Short Play Festival: Program G - 8/22/26 7 pm

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities at a discounted rate.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities at a discounted rate.
See as many performances as you want with the showing of this ticket and a valid ID for entry. This ticket can be used from August 5th to August 23rd. Seats must be reserved ahead of time by emailing [email protected]. Finals tickets are not included in the purchase of the Golden Ticket.
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