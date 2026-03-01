Explore Arizona Mega Package Raffle

About this raffle
Explore AZ Package Valued at $1,000 includes...
(2) PHX Zoo tickets
(2) PHX Symphony tickets
(4) Desert Botanical Garden tickets
(2) Heard Museum tickets
(2) PHX Raceway - Fall 2026 Nascar tickets
(2) tickets to choice of show at Herberger Theater Center
(1) night hilton hotel stay
Explore AZ Package Valued at $1,000 includes...
(2) PHX Zoo tickets
(2) PHX Symphony tickets
(4) Desert Botanical Garden tickets
(2) Heard Museum tickets
(2) PHX Raceway - Fall 2026 Nascar tickets
(2) tickets to choice of show at Herberger Theater Center
(1) night hilton hotel stay
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