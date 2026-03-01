Kids In Focus

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Kids In Focus

About this raffle

Explore Arizona Mega Package Raffle

1 Raffle Ticket: Explore Arizona Mega Package
$25

Explore AZ Package Valued at $1,000 includes...

(2) PHX Zoo tickets

(2) PHX Symphony tickets

(4) Desert Botanical Garden tickets

(2) Heard Museum tickets

(2) PHX Raceway - Fall 2026 Nascar tickets

(2) tickets to choice of show at Herberger Theater Center

(1) night hilton hotel stay

5 Raffle Tickets: Explore Arizona Mega Package
$100
This includes 5 tickets

Explore AZ Package Valued at $1,000 includes...

(2) PHX Zoo tickets

(2) PHX Symphony tickets

(4) Desert Botanical Garden tickets

(2) Heard Museum tickets

(2) PHX Raceway - Fall 2026 Nascar tickets

(2) tickets to choice of show at Herberger Theater Center

(1) night hilton hotel stay

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