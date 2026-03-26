RBA Social Media Add On

About this event
Maximum social reach for any member who wants active, ongoing promotion — not just a presence.
✓Quarterly featured business spotlight post (saved to Instagram highlights & Facebook albums)
✓Sharing of up to 5 tagged posts per week
✓Inclusion in seasonal marketing campaigns & promotions
✓Monthly dedicated campaign spotlight feature
✓Instagram Stories & Facebook Stories coverage
✓Priority scheduling for seasonal & promotional posts
Available to Standard & Upgraded members. Billed quarterly — does not auto-renew.
Maximum social reach for any member who wants active, ongoing promotion — not just a presence.
✓Quarterly featured business spotlight post (saved to Instagram highlights & Facebook albums)
✓Sharing of up to 5 tagged posts per week
✓Inclusion in seasonal marketing campaigns & promotions
✓Monthly dedicated campaign spotlight feature
✓Instagram Stories & Facebook Stories coverage
✓Priority scheduling for seasonal & promotional posts
Available to Standard & Upgraded members. Billed quarterly — does not auto-renew.
Maximum social reach for any member who wants active, ongoing promotion — not just a presence.
✓Quarterly featured business spotlight post (saved to Instagram highlights & Facebook albums)
✓Sharing of up to 5 tagged posts per week
✓Inclusion in seasonal marketing campaigns & promotions
✓Monthly dedicated campaign spotlight feature
✓Instagram Stories & Facebook Stories coverage
✓Priority scheduling for seasonal & promotional posts
Available to Standard & Upgraded members. Billed quarterly — does not auto-renew.
Maximum social reach for any member who wants active, ongoing promotion — not just a presence.
✓Quarterly featured business spotlight post (saved to Instagram highlights & Facebook albums)
✓Sharing of up to 5 tagged posts per week
✓Inclusion in seasonal marketing campaigns & promotions
✓Monthly dedicated campaign spotlight feature
✓Instagram Stories & Facebook Stories coverage
✓Priority scheduling for seasonal & promotional posts
Available to Standard & Upgraded members. Billed quarterly — does not auto-renew.
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