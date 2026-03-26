RBA Social Media Add On

Maximum social reach for any member who wants active, ongoing promotion — not just a presence.





✓Quarterly featured business spotlight post (saved to Instagram highlights & Facebook albums)

✓Sharing of up to 5 tagged posts per week

✓Inclusion in seasonal marketing campaigns & promotions

✓Monthly dedicated campaign spotlight feature

✓Instagram Stories & Facebook Stories coverage

✓Priority scheduling for seasonal & promotional posts

Available to Standard & Upgraded members. Billed quarterly — does not auto-renew.