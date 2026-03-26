RUTLAND BUSINESS ASSOCIATION

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RUTLAND BUSINESS ASSOCIATION

About this event

RBA Social Media Add On

Jan - March Boost item
Jan - March Boost
$100

Maximum social reach for any member who wants active, ongoing promotion — not just a presence.


✓Quarterly featured business spotlight post (saved to Instagram highlights & Facebook albums)

✓Sharing of up to 5 tagged posts per week

✓Inclusion in seasonal marketing campaigns & promotions

✓Monthly dedicated campaign spotlight feature

✓Instagram Stories & Facebook Stories coverage

✓Priority scheduling for seasonal & promotional posts

Available to Standard & Upgraded members. Billed quarterly — does not auto-renew.

April - June Boost item
April - June Boost
$100

Maximum social reach for any member who wants active, ongoing promotion — not just a presence.


✓Quarterly featured business spotlight post (saved to Instagram highlights & Facebook albums)

✓Sharing of up to 5 tagged posts per week

✓Inclusion in seasonal marketing campaigns & promotions

✓Monthly dedicated campaign spotlight feature

✓Instagram Stories & Facebook Stories coverage

✓Priority scheduling for seasonal & promotional posts

Available to Standard & Upgraded members. Billed quarterly — does not auto-renew.

July - Sept Boost item
July - Sept Boost
$100

Maximum social reach for any member who wants active, ongoing promotion — not just a presence.


✓Quarterly featured business spotlight post (saved to Instagram highlights & Facebook albums)

✓Sharing of up to 5 tagged posts per week

✓Inclusion in seasonal marketing campaigns & promotions

✓Monthly dedicated campaign spotlight feature

✓Instagram Stories & Facebook Stories coverage

✓Priority scheduling for seasonal & promotional posts

Available to Standard & Upgraded members. Billed quarterly — does not auto-renew.

Oct-Dec Boost item
Oct-Dec Boost
$100

Maximum social reach for any member who wants active, ongoing promotion — not just a presence.


✓Quarterly featured business spotlight post (saved to Instagram highlights & Facebook albums)

✓Sharing of up to 5 tagged posts per week

✓Inclusion in seasonal marketing campaigns & promotions

✓Monthly dedicated campaign spotlight feature

✓Instagram Stories & Facebook Stories coverage

✓Priority scheduling for seasonal & promotional posts

Available to Standard & Upgraded members. Billed quarterly — does not auto-renew.

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