RCAR Online Store

About this shop
Custom Limited Edition PLUSHY of Fabio the Wild Pony of Grayson Highlands.
Photographed by Elizabeth Wegmann and profits donated to the animals of Rugby Creek so don't miss out on a wonderful gift for yourself or a friend and helping the animals! Mug includes wording "Fabio" Rugby Creek Animal Rescue.
Photographed by Elizabeth Wegmann and profits donated to the animals of Rugby Creek so don't miss out on a wonderful gift for yourself or a friend and helping the animals! Mug includes wording "Fabio" Rugby Creek Animal Rescue.
Custom & Locally made by Highlands Laser. Specialized Tumbler with RCAR logo
These are Dishwasher Safe!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!