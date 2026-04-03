Friend of the Fair ** Red & Blue Packages

About this event
* Six (6) Tickets each of the Grandstand events Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday
(Wednesday – PRCA Rodeo, Thursday – PRCA Rodeo, Saturday – Outlaw Tractor Pull)
* Four (4) Season passes gate admission
TOTAL VALUE $440.00
* Four (4) Tickets each of the Grandstand events Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday
(Wednesday – PRCA Rodeo, Thursday – PRCA Rodeo, Saturday – Outlaw Tractor Pull)
* Two (2) Season passes gate admission
TOTAL VALUE $280.00
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