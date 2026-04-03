Woodbury County Fair Association Inc

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Woodbury County Fair Association Inc

About this event

Friend of the Fair ** Red & Blue Packages

206 Fair St

Moville, IA 51039, USA

Blue Ribbon Package item
Blue Ribbon Package
$300

* Six (6) Tickets each of the Grandstand events Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday

(Wednesday – PRCA Rodeo, Thursday – PRCA Rodeo, Saturday – Outlaw Tractor Pull)

 * Four (4) Season passes gate admission

TOTAL VALUE $440.00

Red Ribbon Package item
Red Ribbon Package
$200

* Four (4) Tickets each of the Grandstand events Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday

(Wednesday – PRCA Rodeo, Thursday – PRCA Rodeo, Saturday – Outlaw Tractor Pull)

* Two (2) Season passes gate admission

TOTAL VALUE $280.00

Add a donation for Woodbury County Fair Association Inc

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