The People for Jason Fowler

Hosted by

The People for Jason Fowler

About this event

Red, Wine, and Blue Wave: Fowler for Senator

15800 Croom Rd

Brandywine, MD 20613, USA

General Admission
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Bronze Sponsor
$250

This Ticket (2 included) also includes Sponsorship Advertisement to be placed on our Board of Sponsors for the event.

Silver Sponsor
$500

This Ticket (3 included) also includes Sponsorship Advertisement to be placed on our Board of Sponsors for the event.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

This Ticket (4 included) also includes Sponsorship Advertisement to be placed on our Board of Sponsors for the event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!