Reel Inclusion Car Show

About this event
Show off your ride and join the celebration! Includes:
Join Reel Inclusion as an official cosplayer! Participate in red carpet photo ops, interact with attendees, and take part in special giveaway experiences like playing pickleball with Batman. Registration ensures scheduling, safety, and recognition. All cosplayers must agree to the event’s liability and photo/video release.
Join us for a fun, family-friendly car show celebrating every ability!
Includes:
Step into the spotlight! Includes:
Win once-in-a-lifetime experiences and high-value prizes! Use your tickets to enter different prize buckets, which may include but not limited to:
Individual tickets are $2 each at the event. Bundles increase your chances to win!
Support Reel Inclusion by donating $250.00 food and drinks for volunteers and car entrants.
Sponsors may also sell items to community attendees via vendor or food truck spaces. Includes recognition on event materials and social media.
Be the premier partner of Reel Inclusion with maximum visibility and engagement:
Option: $2,500 cash + $500 in-kind available. Please contact directly to arrange.
Own the spotlight at the VIP Red Carpet Experience! Includes:
Be at the center of the action! Includes:
Support the event and connect with the community:
Showcase your business to the community. Vendors are asked to provide a $50 in-kind item for the door prize giveaway.
Engage the community and share your mission. Nonprofits are asked to provide a $50 in-kind item for the door prize giveaway.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!