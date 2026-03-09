The KENNA Foundation

Hosted by

The KENNA Foundation

About this event

Reel Inclusion Car Show

1730 Briargate Blvd

Colorado Springs, CO 80920, USA

Car Entrant Registration
$25

Show off your ride and join the celebration! Includes:

  • Access for your vehicle to the car show
  • Snacks, lunch, and non-alcoholic drinks
  • Eligibility for Best in Show and People’s Choice awards
  • All entrants must agree to the event’s liability and photo/video release.
Cosplayer Registration
Free

Join Reel Inclusion as an official cosplayer! Participate in red carpet photo ops, interact with attendees, and take part in special giveaway experiences like playing pickleball with Batman. Registration ensures scheduling, safety, and recognition. All cosplayers must agree to the event’s liability and photo/video release.

General Admission
Free

Join us for a fun, family-friendly car show celebrating every ability!


Includes:

  • Access to the car show and vendor/resource fair
  • Live music, cosplay, and interactive activities
  • 1 door prize entry
  • Food and drinks available for purchase


VIP Red Carpet Experience
$25

Step into the spotlight! Includes:

  • Walk the red carpet
  • Paparazzi-style photo opportunity
  • Short interview with a local radio or TV personality
  • Professional photo with your favorite cosplay character (1 edited photo included)
  • Time slot selection at check-in
Giveaway Ticket - Bundle of 10
$15

Win once-in-a-lifetime experiences and high-value prizes! Use your tickets to enter different prize buckets, which may include but not limited to:

  • Play pickleball with Batman
  • Ride in the Batmobile (1–2 PM at the event)
  • Trips or local stays at Great Wolf Lodge or Mt. Princeton

Individual tickets are $2 each at the event. Bundles increase your chances to win!

In-Kind Food and Beverage Sponsor
Free

Support Reel Inclusion by donating $250.00 food and drinks for volunteers and car entrants.


Sponsors may also sell items to community attendees via vendor or food truck spaces. Includes recognition on event materials and social media.

Grand Prix Sponsor
$3,000

Be the premier partner of Reel Inclusion with maximum visibility and engagement:

  • Logo on all marketing materials
  • Recognition on social media and at the event
  • Co-host alongside the emcee throughout the event
  • Open the event and introduce the national anthem singer and emcee
  • Photo opportunities on a branded backdrop
  • Premium vendor booth at event entrance
  • Swag bag distribution
  • Banner displayed at the event
  • Opportunity to contribute in-kind automotive-related prizes for car entrants

Option: $2,500 cash + $500 in-kind available. Please contact directly to arrange.

Paparrazi Sponsor
$1,500

Own the spotlight at the VIP Red Carpet Experience! Includes:

  • Logo on all marketing materials
  • Recognition on social media and at the event
  • Vendor booth at the VIP red carpet entrance
  • Opportunity to include branded items in swag bags
Pit Crew Sponsor
$1,000

Be at the center of the action! Includes:

  • Logo on all marketing materials
  • Recognition on social media and at the event
  • Banner placement in the main car show area
  • Vendor space
  • Opportunity to include branded items in swag bags
  • Announce the car show award winners live
Fan Favorite Sponsor
$500

Support the event and connect with the community:

  • Social media recognition
  • Business name displayed on event signage
  • Vendor space
  • Announce door prize winners during the event
Vendor Space
$100

Showcase your business to the community. Vendors are asked to provide a $50 in-kind item for the door prize giveaway.

Non-Profit Vendor Space
$50

Engage the community and share your mission. Nonprofits are asked to provide a $50 in-kind item for the door prize giveaway.

Add a donation for The KENNA Foundation

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