Somos Cultura y Más

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Somos Cultura y Más

About this event

Buy Tickets for Regalos de la Tierra, The Mystical Maguey

321 W Commerce St

San Antonio, TX 78205, USA

Compadres y Comadres
$10,000

-Your promotional video or message on our screen

-Your logo on web page, email blast, social media, and flyers until December 2026

-2 Reserved Premiere Tables for 8

-Your choice of 3 branded Cultura Cards distributed at Día de los Niños Festival and other events

-Recognition in all program materials and signage for Regalos de la Tierra & Día del Niño



Tíos y Tías
$5,000

-1-minute welcome during introduction of program

-Your promotional video or message on our screen

-Your logo on web page, email blast, social media, and flyers

-1 Reserved Premiere Table for 8

-Your choice of 2 branded Cultura Cards distributed at Día de los Niños Festival and other events

-Recognition in program materials and signage for Regalos de la Tierra

Primos y Primas
$2,500

-Your logo on web page, email blast, social media, and flyers

-1 Reserved Premiere Table for 8

-Brand 1 Cultura Card of your choice


Hermanos y Hermanas
$1,200

One table for 8

Amigos y Amigas
$150

Individual ticket.

Add a donation for Somos Cultura y Más

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