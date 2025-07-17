Buy Tickets for Regalos de la Tierra, The Mystical Maguey

About this event
-Your promotional video or message on our screen
-Your logo on web page, email blast, social media, and flyers until December 2026
-2 Reserved Premiere Tables for 8
-Your choice of 3 branded Cultura Cards distributed at Día de los Niños Festival and other events
-Recognition in all program materials and signage for Regalos de la Tierra & Día del Niño
-1-minute welcome during introduction of program
-Your promotional video or message on our screen
-Your logo on web page, email blast, social media, and flyers
-1 Reserved Premiere Table for 8
-Your choice of 2 branded Cultura Cards distributed at Día de los Niños Festival and other events
-Recognition in program materials and signage for Regalos de la Tierra
-Your logo on web page, email blast, social media, and flyers
-1 Reserved Premiere Table for 8
-Brand 1 Cultura Card of your choice
One table for 8
Individual ticket.
$
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