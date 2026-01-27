The Flowertown Players

Hosted by

The Flowertown Players

About this event

Registration for The Lion King KIDS

133 S Main St

Summerville, SC 29483

Registration for The Lion King KIDS Performance Camp
Free

This is a registration form for the The Lion King KIDS Performance Camp. Completion of this form guarantees you a spot in the camp. Request for payment will be sent out upon reaching our minimum registration for the class.

Registration for The Lion King KIDS Tech Camp
Free

This is a registration form for The Lion King KIDS Technical Production Camp. Completion of this form guarantees you a spot in the camp. Request for payment will be sent out upon reaching our minimum registration for the class.

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