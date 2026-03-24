OMA Center For Mind Body and Spirit Inc

Hosted by

OMA Center For Mind Body and Spirit Inc

About this event

The Remembrance Retreat: Awakening the “I Am” Within

Kearns Spirituality Center

Providence Heights Campus, 9000 Babcock Boulevard, Allison Park, PA 15101

Early Bird Registration
$250
Available until Apr 20

Advance price for full weekend retreat and meals. Select a room below if you wish to stay overnight.

Standard Registration
$300

Standard price for full weekend retreat and meals. Select a room below if you wish to stay overnight.

Single Occupancy Bedroom
$150

ROOM RATE ONLY. YOU MUST BUY A TICKET FOR THE EVENT IN ADDITION TO YOUR ROOM.


One person room with twin bed, a sink, a recliner and dresser/closet. Full bathroom in same hall for your use.

Double Occupancy Bedroom
$200

ROOM RATE ONLY. YOU MUST BUY A TICKET FOR THE EVENT IN ADDITION TO YOUR ROOM.


For two people with 2 twin beds, a sink, a recliner and dresser/closet. Full bathroom in same hall for your use.


Please email [email protected] if you have a roommate chosen.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!