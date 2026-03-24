The Remembrance Retreat: Awakening the “I Am” Within

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Providence Heights Campus, 9000 Babcock Boulevard, Allison Park, PA 15101
Advance price for full weekend retreat and meals. Select a room below if you wish to stay overnight.
Standard price for full weekend retreat and meals. Select a room below if you wish to stay overnight.
ROOM RATE ONLY. YOU MUST BUY A TICKET FOR THE EVENT IN ADDITION TO YOUR ROOM.
One person room with twin bed, a sink, a recliner and dresser/closet. Full bathroom in same hall for your use.
ROOM RATE ONLY. YOU MUST BUY A TICKET FOR THE EVENT IN ADDITION TO YOUR ROOM.
For two people with 2 twin beds, a sink, a recliner and dresser/closet. Full bathroom in same hall for your use.
Please email [email protected] if you have a roommate chosen.
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