Reserve Space At One Small Act Miami County

The Gathering Room features a projector and screen setup, making it ideal for presentations, workshops, or movie nights. It currently has 14 seats, with the option to add up to 5 more for larger groups. This versatile layout allows for both small meetings and slightly larger gatherings.





Please note: WiFi is not available in the Gathering Room; guests will need to use a personal hotspot if internet access is required.





Registered Non-Profits can use the code NONPROFIT to receive the space for free. You must provide your EIN for verification before your reservation is confirmed.