Reserve Space At One Small Act Miami County

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About this event
OH 45373
The Gathering Room features a projector and screen setup, making it ideal for presentations, workshops, or movie nights. It currently has 14 seats, with the option to add up to 5 more for larger groups. This versatile layout allows for both small meetings and slightly larger gatherings.
Please note: WiFi is not available in the Gathering Room; guests will need to use a personal hotspot if internet access is required.
Registered Non-Profits can use the code NONPROFIT to receive the space for free. You must provide your EIN for verification before your reservation is confirmed.
Our Creative Space is designed for collaboration, learning, and inspiration. It features four 6-foot tables and can comfortably seat 8–16 people, making it ideal for workshops, art projects, writing groups, or small meetings. The projector and screen can be moved into the space when needed, perfect for presentations or group activities.
Please note: WiFi is not available in the Creative Space; if internet access is required, you will need to use a personal hotspot..
Registered Non-Profits can use the code NONPROFIT to receive the space for free. You must provide your EIN for verification before your reservation is confirmed.
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