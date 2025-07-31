ReRead Event Sponsorships

Buddy Sponsor
$250

No expiration

- Honored in our year end newsletter

Community Sponsor
$500

No expiration

- Honored in our year end newsletter
- Featured on our donor wall through 9/2026

Champion Sponsor
$1,000

No expiration

- Honored in our year end newsletter
- Featured on our donor wall through 9/2026

- Logo placement at The Reading Room + web shoutouts through 9/2026

Visionary Sponsor
$2,500

No expiration

- Honored in our year end newsletter
- Featured on our donor wall through 9/2026

- Logo placement at The Reading Room + web shoutouts through 9/2026

- Featured in our events, website, and social media through 9/2026

Add a donation for Connecticut Community Empowerment Foundation DBA ReRead Books

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!