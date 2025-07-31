ReRead Event Sponsorships

No expiration
- Honored in our year end newsletter
No expiration
- Honored in our year end newsletter
- Featured on our donor wall through 9/2026
No expiration
- Honored in our year end newsletter
- Featured on our donor wall through 9/2026
- Logo placement at The Reading Room + web shoutouts through 9/2026
No expiration
- Honored in our year end newsletter
- Featured on our donor wall through 9/2026
- Logo placement at The Reading Room + web shoutouts through 9/2026
- Featured in our events, website, and social media through 9/2026
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!