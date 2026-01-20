Ridgefield Regional Aquatic Club Swim-A-Thon Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Hop on deck and be an assistant coach for one Age Group practice. Official t-shirt included!
Starting bid
Hop on deck and be an assistant coach for one Development practice. Official t-shirt included!
Starting bid
Hop on deck and be an assistant coach for one Olympic way practice. Official t-shirt included!
Starting bid
Win a chance to get a 1-1 coaching session with Coach Colleen!
Starting bid
Win a chance to get a 1-1 coaching session with Coach Emmanuel
Starting bid
Head to the movies with a friend and Coach Paul!!
Starting bid
Hitch a ride to school in style w/ the Ridgefield Police Department!
Starting bid
Get a VIP parking spot in the crowded parking lot at RAC! Spot is yours from March-August 2026!!!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Win a chance to get a 1-1 coaching session with Coach Kyle!
Starting bid
Win a 3 hour private math tutor session with Mr Laporte!
Albert Laporte has 30 years of teaching experience, working with students of all levels, from HS algebra to advanced college courses (including AP Calculus AB, BC, Statistics and Multivariable Calculus). Mr Laporte is an adjunct professor at Pace University School of Education!
Starting bid
Enjoy a night at the prospector with some popcorn and a movie!
Gift set includes:
-4 Movie passes
-4 bags of Prospector gourmet popcorn
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