Ridgefield Regional Aquatic Club Inc
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Ridgefield Regional Aquatic Club Inc

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Ridgefield Regional Aquatic Club Swim-A-Thon Silent Auction

Age Group Assistant Junior Coach item
Age Group Assistant Junior Coach
$50

Starting bid

Hop on deck and be an assistant coach for one Age Group practice. Official t-shirt included!

Development Assistant Junior Coach item
Development Assistant Junior Coach
$50

Starting bid

Hop on deck and be an assistant coach for one Development practice. Official t-shirt included!

Olympic Way Junior Coach item
Olympic Way Junior Coach
$50

Starting bid

Hop on deck and be an assistant coach for one Olympic way practice. Official t-shirt included!

One on One session with Coach Colleen item
One on One session with Coach Colleen
$50

Starting bid

Win a chance to get a 1-1 coaching session with Coach Colleen!

One on One Coaching Session with Coach Emmanuel item
One on One Coaching Session with Coach Emmanuel
$50

Starting bid

Win a chance to get a 1-1 coaching session with Coach Emmanuel

Prospector with Coach Paul item
Prospector with Coach Paul
$100

Starting bid

Head to the movies with a friend and Coach Paul!!

Ride to School in a Police Car item
Ride to School in a Police Car
$50

Starting bid

Hitch a ride to school in style w/ the Ridgefield Police Department!

Reserved Parking Spot item
Reserved Parking Spot
$100

Starting bid

Get a VIP parking spot in the crowded parking lot at RAC! Spot is yours from March-August 2026!!!

Sports Nutrition Tune Up item
Sports Nutrition Tune Up
$75

Starting bid

One on One Coaching with Coach Kyle item
One on One Coaching with Coach Kyle
$50

Starting bid

Win a chance to get a 1-1 coaching session with Coach Kyle!

3 Hour Private Math Tutor for HS/College Level item
3 Hour Private Math Tutor for HS/College Level
$75

Starting bid

Win a 3 hour private math tutor session with Mr Laporte!

Albert Laporte has 30 years of teaching experience, working with students of all levels, from HS algebra to advanced college courses (including AP Calculus AB, BC, Statistics and Multivariable Calculus). Mr Laporte is an adjunct professor at Pace University School of Education!

Night at the Prospector item
Night at the Prospector
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a night at the prospector with some popcorn and a movie!

Gift set includes:
-4 Movie passes
-4 bags of Prospector gourmet popcorn

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!