Grand Lodge of New Mexico Ancient Free & Accepted Masons

Hosted by

Grand Lodge of New Mexico Ancient Free & Accepted Masons

About this event

Rocky Mountain Masonic Conference - Albuquerque 2026

2910 Yale Blvd SE

Albuquerque, NM 87106, USA

RMMC Registration
$150

Registration includes Lunch and Dinner Buffets. All delegates must pay the registration fee, but individual meals may be purchased for spouses and guests via other tickets below.

Lunch Buffet Only
$50

Lunch is a buffet of Chicken Fajitas, Red Chile Cheese Enchiladas, Spanish Rice, Beans, and Bread Pudding

Dinner Buffet
$70

Dinner is a buffet of Rosemary-rubbed beef, Grilled Citrus Salmon, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Wild Rice Pilaf, Seasonal Vegetables, Pecan Pie, and Tiramisu

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