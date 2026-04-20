Rocky Mountain Masonic Conference - Albuquerque 2026

About this event
Registration includes Lunch and Dinner Buffets. All delegates must pay the registration fee, but individual meals may be purchased for spouses and guests via other tickets below.
Lunch is a buffet of Chicken Fajitas, Red Chile Cheese Enchiladas, Spanish Rice, Beans, and Bread Pudding
Dinner is a buffet of Rosemary-rubbed beef, Grilled Citrus Salmon, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Wild Rice Pilaf, Seasonal Vegetables, Pecan Pie, and Tiramisu
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