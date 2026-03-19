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Grand Lodge of New Mexico Ancient Free & Accepted Masons
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Our mission

The Grand Lodge of New Mexico AF&AM fosters fellowship, charity, and moral development among its members while promoting community service and ethical living. We aim to build a better society through the principles of Freemasonry.
Events
Events
Rocky Mountain Masonic Conference - Albuquerque 2026
Event
Rocky Mountain Masonic Conference - Albuquerque 2026
Jul 16, 4:00 PM - Jul 18, 12:00 PM MDT
2910 Yale Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106, USA
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Our website

https://www.nmmasons.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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