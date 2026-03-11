Romanian Fundraiser Dinner

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This ticket is for one person; it includes one drink voucher of your choice; you will receive the drink voucher when you arrive at the check-in line.
This ticket is for one person; it includes one drink voucher of your choice; you will receive the drink voucher when you arrive at the check-in line. ID cards might be required at admission.
This ticket is for one person; it includes one drink voucher of your choice; you will receive the drink voucher when you arrive at the check-in line.
This ticket is for one person; it includes one drink voucher of your choice; you will receive the drink voucher when you arrive at the check-in line.
This ticket is for one person; it includes one drink voucher of your choice; you will receive the drink voucher when you arrive at the check-in line. This is a "free of charge" ticket.
$
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