Anacortes Sister Cities Association

Hosted by

Anacortes Sister Cities Association

About this event

Romanian Fundraiser Dinner

801 5th St

Anacortes, WA 98221, USA

General
$50

This ticket is for one person; it includes one drink voucher of your choice; you will receive the drink voucher when you arrive at the check-in line.

Senior
$45

This ticket is for one person; it includes one drink voucher of your choice; you will receive the drink voucher when you arrive at the check-in line. ID cards might be required at admission.

ASCA Active Member
$40

This ticket is for one person; it includes one drink voucher of your choice; you will receive the drink voucher when you arrive at the check-in line.

6-12 Child
$20

This ticket is for one person; it includes one drink voucher of your choice; you will receive the drink voucher when you arrive at the check-in line.

Under 6
Free

This ticket is for one person; it includes one drink voucher of your choice; you will receive the drink voucher when you arrive at the check-in line. This is a "free of charge" ticket.

Add a donation for Anacortes Sister Cities Association

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