Rooted in Resilience Sneaker Ball 2026 Tam’s Beautiful Butterflies Scholarship Fundraiser

Take advantage of our limited-time Early Bird pricing and secure your seat at the 2026 Tam’s Beautiful Butterflies Scholarship Fundraiser Sneaker Ball.





Join us for an unforgettable evening under the theme “Rooted in Resilience: Rising Through Adversity. Honoring Legacy. Restoring Hope.”





This ticket includes full event access featuring:

• Live entertainment and saxophonist Greg Lewis

• Mental health panel discussion

• Guest speaker Pamela Anita Mary Davis

• Tammurra Hamilton Legacy Scholarship presentation

• Community celebration and networking





Early Bird tickets are limited and available for a short time only.





Secure your seat early and be part of a powerful night of purpose, impact, and inspiration.





Tickets are limited and expected to sell out. Early purchase is strongly encouraged.







