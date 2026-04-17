Rooted in Resilience Sneaker Ball 2026 Tam’s Beautiful Butterflies Scholarship Fundraiser

About this event
Take advantage of our limited-time Early Bird pricing and secure your seat at the 2026 Tam’s Beautiful Butterflies Scholarship Fundraiser Sneaker Ball.
Join us for an unforgettable evening under the theme “Rooted in Resilience: Rising Through Adversity. Honoring Legacy. Restoring Hope.”
This ticket includes full event access featuring:
• Live entertainment and saxophonist Greg Lewis
• Mental health panel discussion
• Guest speaker Pamela Anita Mary Davis
• Tammurra Hamilton Legacy Scholarship presentation
• Community celebration and networking
Early Bird tickets are limited and available for a short time only.
Secure your seat early and be part of a powerful night of purpose, impact, and inspiration.
Tickets are limited and expected to sell out. Early purchase is strongly encouraged.
Join us for an unforgettable evening at the 2026 Tam’s Beautiful Butterflies Scholarship Fundraiser Sneaker Ball, themed “Rooted in Resilience: Rising Through Adversity. Honoring Legacy. Restoring Hope.”
This ticket includes full access to an inspiring and elegant experience featuring:
• Live entertainment and saxophonist Greg Lewis
• Guest speaker Pamela Anita Mary Davis
• Mental health panel discussion
• Tammurra Hamilton Legacy Scholarship presentation
• Community honors and networking
• Vendor shopping experience
Dress in your best Black Tie attire with statement sneakers and be part of a powerful night dedicated to healing, hope, and impact.
Your attendance supports the Tammurra Hamilton Legacy Scholarship and youth mental health initiatives through Tam’s Beautiful Butterflies.
Tickets are limited and expected to sell out. Early purchase is strongly encouraged.
This specially priced ticket is available for students who want to attend the 2026 Tam’s Beautiful Butterflies Scholarship Fundraiser Sneaker Ball and be part of an inspiring evening centered around resilience, mental health awareness, and empowerment.
Under the theme “Rooted in Resilience: Rising Through Adversity. Honoring Legacy. Restoring Hope,” students will experience:
• Guest speaker Pamela Anita Mary Davis
• Mental health panel discussion
• Tammurra Hamilton Legacy Scholarship presentation
• Live saxophonist and entertainment Greg Lewis
• Opportunities for connection, inspiration, and growth
Dress in Black Tie attire with statement sneakers and join us for a night that celebrates strength, purpose, and community.
Valid student ID may be required at check-in.
Your attendance supports youth scholarships and mental health initiatives through Tam’s Beautiful Butterflies.
Tickets are limited and expected to sell out. Early purchase is strongly encouraged.
Elevate your experience at the 2026 Tam’s Beautiful Butterflies Scholarship Fundraiser Sneaker Ball with a reserved VIP Table for you and your guests.
Under the theme “Rooted in Resilience: Rising Through Adversity. Honoring Legacy. Restoring Hope,” this option is perfect for organizations, families, and groups who want to enjoy the evening together in a premium setting.
Your VIP Table includes:
• Reserved seating for eight (8) guests
• Premium table placement near the program and main stage
• Full access to all event experiences
• Recognition as a VIP Table supporter during the event
Enjoy an unforgettable evening featuring:
• Guest speaker Pamela Anita Mary Davis
• Mental health panel discussion
• Tammurra Hamilton Legacy Scholarship presentation
• Live saxophonist and entertainment Greg Lewis
• Networking and community celebration
Dress in your finest Black Tie attire with statement sneakers and experience a night of elegance, purpose, and impact.
Your VIP purchase directly supports the Tammurra Hamilton Legacy Scholarship and youth mental health initiatives through Tam’s Beautiful Butterflies.
Tickets are limited and expected to sell out. Early purchase is strongly encouraged.
Showcase your business at the 2026 Tam’s Beautiful Butterflies Scholarship Fundraiser Sneaker Ball, an elegant and purpose-driven event bringing together community leaders, professionals, and families.
Under the theme “Rooted in Resilience: Rising Through Adversity. Honoring Legacy. Restoring Hope,” this is a great opportunity to promote your brand, connect with attendees, and support a meaningful cause.
Vendor Booth includes:
• One (1) 6-foot vendor space
• Two (2) chairs
• Business listing in event program
• Opportunity to network and engage with attendees
• Group social media recognition as an event vendor
This event will feature a guest speaker, live saxophonist, mental health panel discussion, scholarship presentation, and community honors—creating a high-energy, impactful atmosphere.
Setup begins at 4:00 p.m.
Vendors must provide their own table coverings and display materials.
All vendors should align with the mission and values of Tam’s Beautiful Butterflies.
Tickets are limited and expected to sell out. Early purchase is strongly encouraged.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!