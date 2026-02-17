Lufkin Creative Inc

Hosted by

Lufkin Creative Inc

About this event

Roots & Rhythm: a Hometown Concert

S Cotton Square

Lufkin, TX 75904, USA

Early Bird General Admission
$15
Available until Mar 31

Enjoy the program with access to main activities. Please bring your own lawn chair or seating arrangements.

General Admission
$20

Enjoy the program with access to main activities. Please bring your own lawn chair or seating arrangements.

VIP Ticket
$50

Upgrade your night with VIP access in the exclusive VIP area, located on the green turf in front of the Angelina Mural.

VIP tickets include:

  • Reserved VIP seating (chairs provided)
  • Access to the VIP tent + bar provided by South First Bar & Grill
  • Included drinks:
    🍺🍷 Two beer or wine OR 🥃 One liquor drink
  • Light snacks
  • Prime views of the stage and performances

🎟️ Limited availability — don’t wait!

Add a donation for Lufkin Creative Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!