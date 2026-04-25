Youth Empowered Inc

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Youth Empowered Inc

About this event

Roots to Resilience Transformational Journey to St. Thomas

Seed Sponsor item
Seed Sponsor
$250

Supports general program and preparation

Recognition Includes:

  • Name listed on website
  • Mention in newsletter
Growth Sponsor item
Growth Sponsor
$545

Covers housing for one participant

Recognition Includes:

  • Logo on website
  • Social media acknowledgment
  • Mention in newsletter
Journey Sponsor item
Journey Sponsor
$1,150

Covers roundtrip flight for one participant

Recognition Includes:

  • Logo on website & social media
  • Sponsor spotlight in newsletter
  • Opportunity to provide branded materials at one youth event
Pathway Sponsor item
Pathway Sponsor
$1,700

Supports ground transportation + meals for all participants

Recognition Includes:

  • Logo on website, social media & event materials
  • Sponsor mention in press releases
  • Opportunity to share about your business at a youth program
Voyage Sponsor item
Voyage Sponsor
$3,675

Covers full cost for two youth participants

Recognition Includes:

  • Prominent logo placement on website & event materials
  • Logo placement on Youth Empowered program t-shirt
  • Recognition across social media, newsletters, and press
  • Opportunity to speak or present at a Youth Empowered program
  • Opportunity to distribute company materials at events
Village Sponsor item
Village Sponsor
Pay what you can

Supports overall programming and youth experiences


Village Sponsors are parents, families, and community supporters who contribute at any level to help sustain Youth Empowered programs and create meaningful opportunities for our youth.


Add a donation for Youth Empowered Inc

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