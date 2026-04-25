Roots to Resilience Transformational Journey to St. Thomas

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About this event
Supports general program and preparation
Recognition Includes:
Covers housing for one participant
Recognition Includes:
Covers roundtrip flight for one participant
Recognition Includes:
Supports ground transportation + meals for all participants
Recognition Includes:
Covers full cost for two youth participants
Recognition Includes:
Supports overall programming and youth experiences
Village Sponsors are parents, families, and community supporters who contribute at any level to help sustain Youth Empowered programs and create meaningful opportunities for our youth.
$
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