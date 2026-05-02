Bay County League of Cities

Hosted by

Bay County League of Cities

About this event

RSVP No Later Than 3 June

810 Garden Club Dr

Panama City, FL 32401, USA

Event Sponsor
Free

This is for organizations that paid for food/beverages for this event, includes 5 dinners for each sponsor. If you would like to sign up to be a sponsor feel free to contact us at [email protected] or go to the following link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/bay-county-league-of-citiess-memberships

Business/Sponsor Members
Free

This is for organizations that have a current annual membership or sponsorship, includes 2 dinners for each event. If you would like to sign up for business membership or to be a sponsor feel free to contact us at [email protected] or go to the following link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/bay-county-league-of-citiess-memberships

Municipality Members
Free

This is for municipalities that have a current annual membership, includes 5 dinners for each event.

Guests
$100

This is for guests that don't have a membership or sponsorship. If you would like to sign up for business membership or to be a sponsor feel free to contact us at [email protected] or go to the following link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/bay-county-league-of-citiess-memberships

Extra Municipality Members
$75

This is for additional municipality members above the 5 member threshold.

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