RSVP No Later Than 3 June

Hosted by
About this event
This is for organizations that paid for food/beverages for this event, includes 5 dinners for each sponsor. If you would like to sign up to be a sponsor feel free to contact us at [email protected] or go to the following link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/bay-county-league-of-citiess-memberships
This is for organizations that have a current annual membership or sponsorship, includes 2 dinners for each event. If you would like to sign up for business membership or to be a sponsor feel free to contact us at [email protected] or go to the following link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/bay-county-league-of-citiess-memberships
This is for municipalities that have a current annual membership, includes 5 dinners for each event.
This is for guests that don't have a membership or sponsorship. If you would like to sign up for business membership or to be a sponsor feel free to contact us at [email protected] or go to the following link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/bay-county-league-of-citiess-memberships
This is for additional municipality members above the 5 member threshold.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!