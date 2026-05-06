RSVP - Quartets Donating Honorarium

About this event
Thur, 7/2, 11:30 AM, Embassy Suites, Laurel Ballroom
Thur, 7/2, 11:30 AM, Embassy Suites, Mercantile Room
Fri, 7/3, 10:30 PM – Blues Museum (next to Embassy Suites). Member plus 1 @ $40 per person. List ALL names including yours.
Fri, 7/3, 10:30 PM – Blues Museum. Additional ‘immediate family’ tickets available at $35 per person (max 4). Immediate family includes spouse, parents, children, & siblings. List ALL names.
Fri, 7/3, 10:30 PM – Blues Museum. Members are welcomed to bring NON-family members @ $75 per person (max 4).. List ALL names
Sat, 7/4, 10 PM, America's Center Convention Complex, Room 220 & 221 (across the street from Embassy Suites). Member plus 1 @ $40 per person. List ALL names including yours.
Sat, 7/4, 10 PM, America's Center Convention Complex, Room 220 & 221. Additional ‘immediate family’ tickets available at $40 per person (max 4). Immediate family includes spouse, parents, children, and siblings. List ALL names.
Sat, 7/4, 10 PM, America's Center Convention Complex, Room 220 & 221. Members are welcomed to bring NON-family members @ $75 per person (max 4). List ALL names
If you purchase a name badge and are attending the St. Louis convention, you can pick them up at one of the early rehearsals. Otherwise they will be mailed.
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