RubyCats’ Eerie Manor Cats Auction

Pick-up location

618 Adams St, Toledo, OH 43604, USA

Pumpkin — The Autumn Spirit
$40

Starting bid

With his bright orange coat and cozy charm, Pumpkin brings all the warmth of fall to your home. He’s the purr-fect addition to your Halloween décor — or a year-round reminder that every season is better with cats.

Midnight — The Keeper of Secrets
$40

Starting bid

Mysterious and elegant, Midnight prowls with quiet confidence. This black cat sculpture captures the magic and mystery of moonlit nights. Bring Midnight home and let her watch over your space with timeless feline grace.

Ember — The Watchful Wanderer
$40

Starting bid

Textured with deep, smoky tones and a curious stance, Ember seems caught mid-adventure — forever exploring. Let Ember bring a spark of artful warmth to your home.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!