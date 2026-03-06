Running a Boston: Sponsorship + Vendor Registration

About this event
Includes event entrance for 2 people and event tabling.
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4 left!
Includes:
Assigned game table with seating for 8.
Six(6) complementary event tickets with option to participate in the game tournament
Acknowledgment on event marketing and social media
Complementary refreshments
Please adjust the contribution fee to zero on the payment page:
To remove the fee, on the payment page, in the summary box, select "other" and enter $0 in the contribution box.
$
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