Boston Alumnae Chapter/ Delta Sigma Theta Sorority

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Boston Alumnae Chapter/ Delta Sigma Theta Sorority

About this event

Running a Boston: Sponsorship + Vendor Registration

986 Blue Hill Ave

Dorchester, MA 02124, USA

Vendor Registration
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes event entrance for 2 people and event tabling.


Please adjust the contribution fee to zero on the payment page: 

To remove the fee, on the payment page, in the summary box, select "other" and enter $0 in the contribution box.

Sponsorship
$500

4 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes:

Assigned game table with seating for 8.

Six(6) complementary event tickets with option to participate in the game tournament

Acknowledgment on event marketing and social media

Complementary refreshments


Please adjust the contribution fee to zero on the payment page: 

To remove the fee, on the payment page, in the summary box, select "other" and enter $0 in the contribution box.


Add a donation for Boston Alumnae Chapter/ Delta Sigma Theta Sorority

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