Rutland Business Association Membership

About the memberships
Valid until June 19, 2027
For local Rutland businesses building connections, visibility, and community presence.
Includes:
✓Business listing on the RBA website with logo, description & website link — organized by business category
✓Reduced admission to Discover Rutland Late Night networking events
✓Promote announcements, specials, job openings & events through association channels
✓Ability to participate in the Rutland Business Expo & seasonal community promotions
✓Access to educational workshops & business development programs
✓Invitation to morning networking coffees & member socials
✓Voting participation in association matters
✓Eligible to apply for mini grants when available (Rutland-based members only)
Valid until June 19, 2027
For businesses ready to lead — more exposure, more recognition, and social media included.
Everything in Standard, plus:
✓Free admission for up to 4 Discover Late Night events (1 guest included)
✓Featured logo placement on RBA marketing materials & website — elevated above the standard category listing
✓Priority opportunity to become the named sponsor of RBA workshops — putting your brand front and center with attendees
Yearly social media package included:
✓Quarterly featured business spotlight post (saved to Instagram highlights & Facebook albums)
✓Sharing of up to 2 tagged posts per week
✓Inclusion in seasonal marketing campaigns & promotions
Valid until June 19, 2027
For businesses outside Rutland who want to stay connected to the community.
✓Listing on RBA website as a supporting business member
✓Reduced admission to Discover Rutland Late Night networking events
✓Invitation to attend networking events & educational programs
✓Opportunity to participate in select initiatives
* Not eligible for Social Media Package, Upgraded Membership or mini grants
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!