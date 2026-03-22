RUTLAND BUSINESS ASSOCIATION

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RUTLAND BUSINESS ASSOCIATION

About the memberships

Rutland Business Association Membership

Standard Membership
$150

Valid until June 19, 2027

For local Rutland businesses building connections, visibility, and community presence.


Includes:


✓Business listing on the RBA website with logo, description & website link — organized by business category

✓Reduced admission to Discover Rutland Late Night networking events

✓Promote announcements, specials, job openings & events through association channels

✓Ability to participate in the Rutland Business Expo & seasonal community promotions

✓Access to educational workshops & business development programs

✓Invitation to morning networking coffees & member socials

✓Voting participation in association matters

✓Eligible to apply for mini grants when available (Rutland-based members only)


Upgraded Membership
$500

Valid until June 19, 2027

For businesses ready to lead — more exposure, more recognition, and social media included.


Everything in Standard, plus:

✓Free admission for up to 4 Discover Late Night events (1 guest included)

✓Featured logo placement on RBA marketing materials & website — elevated above the standard category listing

✓Priority opportunity to become the named sponsor of RBA workshops — putting your brand front and center with attendees

Yearly social media package included:

✓Quarterly featured business spotlight post (saved to Instagram highlights & Facebook albums)

✓Sharing of up to 2 tagged posts per week

✓Inclusion in seasonal marketing campaigns & promotions

COMMUNITY SUPPORTER
$150

Valid until June 19, 2027

For businesses outside Rutland who want to stay connected to the community.


✓Listing on RBA website as a supporting business member

✓Reduced admission to Discover Rutland Late Night networking events

✓Invitation to attend networking events & educational programs

✓Opportunity to participate in select initiatives


Not eligible for Social Media Package, Upgraded Membership or mini grants

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