Rutland Business Association Membership

For businesses ready to lead — more exposure, more recognition, and social media included.





Everything in Standard, plus:

✓Free admission for up to 4 Discover Late Night events (1 guest included)

✓Featured logo placement on RBA marketing materials & website — elevated above the standard category listing

✓Priority opportunity to become the named sponsor of RBA workshops — putting your brand front and center with attendees

Yearly social media package included:

✓Quarterly featured business spotlight post (saved to Instagram highlights & Facebook albums)

✓Sharing of up to 2 tagged posts per week

✓Inclusion in seasonal marketing campaigns & promotions