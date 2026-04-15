Salam Scouts Inc.
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Salam Scouts Inc.

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Salam Scouts Inc.

About this event

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Salam Day Volunteer Form

550 Weidman Rd

Ballwin, MO 63011, USA

Setup Crew: 10 am - 12 pm
Free

Arrives early to help bring Salam Day to life by setting up tables, tents, signage, and activity areas, ensuring everything is ready before guests arrive.

Registration/Silent Auction
Free
Booth Support
Free

Assists booth hosts throughout the event by helping with setup, engagement, and troubleshooting to ensure each booth runs smoothly.

Badge Activities & Booth Facilitators
Free

Leads hands-on activities that teach scouting skills, guiding participants through engaging, age-appropriate badge experiences.

Environmental Stewardship Team
Free

Promotes sustainability by managing waste stations, guiding proper disposal (trash, recycling, compost), and keeping the park clean.

Fun Walk Support
Free

Helps coordinate the walk by guiding participants, monitoring safety along the route, and cheering on families from start to finish.

Floaters
Free

Provides flexible support across the event, stepping in wherever needed to assist teams, solve last-minute needs, and keep everything running seamlessly.

Breakdown Crew
Free

Stays after the event to help pack up materials, take down tents and signage, clean the area, and ensure the park is left better than we found it.

SCOUTS ONLY - Lemonade Stand
Free

Trailblazers and Ansar can volunteer at Salam Day's lemonade stand.

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