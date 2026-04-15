Salam Day Volunteer Form

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About this event
Arrives early to help bring Salam Day to life by setting up tables, tents, signage, and activity areas, ensuring everything is ready before guests arrive.
Assists booth hosts throughout the event by helping with setup, engagement, and troubleshooting to ensure each booth runs smoothly.
Leads hands-on activities that teach scouting skills, guiding participants through engaging, age-appropriate badge experiences.
Promotes sustainability by managing waste stations, guiding proper disposal (trash, recycling, compost), and keeping the park clean.
Helps coordinate the walk by guiding participants, monitoring safety along the route, and cheering on families from start to finish.
Provides flexible support across the event, stepping in wherever needed to assist teams, solve last-minute needs, and keep everything running seamlessly.
Stays after the event to help pack up materials, take down tents and signage, clean the area, and ensure the park is left better than we found it.
Trailblazers and Ansar can volunteer at Salam Day's lemonade stand.
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