Salem Chamber Of Commerce's Annual Membership Card

🎉 Congratulations! Your Membership Has Been Approved!

Welcome to the Greater Salem Area Chamber of Commerce! We are excited to have you as part of our Chamber family and look forward to partnering with you to help your business grow and thrive.

What's Next?

An invoice for your membership dues will be sent to you shortly.

Once your payment has been received, your membership will become active.

You will receive your official Chamber Membership Card after payment is processed.

We will also contact you to schedule your Ribbon Cutting and New Member Celebration (if applicable).

Help Us Promote Your Business

To help us showcase your business on our website and social media, please email the following to [email protected]:

Your business logo (high-resolution if possible)

Photos of your business, products, services, or team

Any additional images you'd like us to use when promoting your business

We can't wait to welcome you and begin promoting your business throughout our community.

If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us.

Welcome to the Chamber!

Sincerely,

Siretha Howe

Executive Director

Greater Salem Area Chamber of Commerce

📧 [email protected]