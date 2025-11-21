Santa's Pj & Pizza Silent Auction (FSUMC Play School)

Gift Basket from All That JAS and Graham Sporting Goods Value: $100 While All That JAS and Graham Sporting Goods have been staples in Alamance County for decades, we are the new generation of owners. Brother and sister duo, Jack Harrison and Caitlin Harrison Brooks, originally each owned separate retail locations. In 2024 they decided to combine the businesses and gain efficiencies. They were doing the same thing with different customers, and their strengths and weaknesses paired well.

Who are We?

We are a small business with a big heart in two retail locations: Burlington and Elon, North Carolina. Our mission is to offer quality merchandise while providing meaningful customer service. Community involvement is at the heart of what we do. We regularly offer profit shares, fundraisers, and donations. We want to help you celebrate and cheer you on in the big (and small) ways! Whether it be a large group order or a shirt with your child's name on the back.

What Do We Do?

We offer a variety of gifts & accessories, as well as customizable apparel & items! We carry officially licensed Elon University and Greek products. We also carry the throwback Elon College apparel along with spirit wear for most of the local schools. We do vinyl & screen printing, stitched letters, monogramming, embroidery and more.

We do group, team and corporate orders plus everything in between.