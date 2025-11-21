Santa's Pj & Pizza Silent Auction (FSUMC Play School)

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
All She Wrote Notes – Celebration Space Venue Rental Gibsonville, NC
Celebrate in COLOR with a 4-hour rental of the brand-new All She Wrote Notes Celebration Space—perfect for birthday parties, baby showers, bridal showers, and joyful gatherings of all kinds! This vibrant, confetti-inspired venue is designed for anyone who loves bold color, fun, and creativity.
Package Value: $298
What’s Included:
Please Note:
This rental is for venue use only, similar to an Airbnb-style booking. It does not include party instruction, classes, or craft facilitation by staff. However, once booked, you’ll receive a curated list of favorite confetti-themed craft ideas from past celebrations!
Add a pop of color and joy to your next event with this unique, creative party space! https://www.allshewrotenotes.com
🎉 Soccer Shots Birthday Party Experience
Value: $175
Score big with this action-packed birthday party from Soccer Shots! Perfect for energetic kids and young athletes, this package includes a fun, engaging soccer session for up to 12 participants.
A certified Soccer Shots coach will lead age-appropriate games, drills, and activities designed to keep everyone moving and smiling. The party can be held in Burlington or nearby surrounding areas, making it convenient and flexible for your celebration.
A fantastic way to add excitement, teamwork, and high-energy fun to any birthday!
Capture your child in a timeless and elegant way with a signature Heirloom Portrait Session by Nicole Smith Photography.
This gift card has a value of $250 and includes:
Perfect for creating framed portraits, wall art, or keepsake gifts for family.
✨ 5-Class Pack at Exhale Studio — Barre, Pilates & Yoga ✨
Value: $85
Location: 126 Everett St, Burlington, NC
Website: https://exhale-studio.com
Discover movement that feels good, restores balance, and builds strength from the inside out. Enjoy five classes at Exhale Studio, where rhythm-driven barre, Pilates, and yoga sessions blend music, breath, and alignment to help you feel strong, supported, and at home in your body.
At Exhale Studio, every class is designed to build functional strength while honoring exactly where you are today. Instructors meet you with encouragement, creating a space where progress feels personal, empowering, and sustainable.
Whether you come for the uplifting community, the energizing music, or the way movement clears your mind, you’ll leave each class reminded that you can do hard things.
A wonderful item for anyone seeking wellness, strength, and a joyful movement experience!
Luxury Shampoo & Style at emm+ell Style Bar Value: $50 Book this service to enjoy a relaxing and cleansing scalp massage followed by conditioning and blow dry styled as desired at Emm+Ell in Burlington, NC. Emm+ell Style Bar, located at 1433 University Dr. Ste 101, Burlington, NC 27215, is a modern blow-dry bar and style salon offering a variety of services including luxury shampoo + blow-outs, haircuts, conditioning treatments, scalp-facials (head-spa treatments), formal hair styling, makeup, and even services like lash extensions and teeth-whitening.
This is a gift card to use at Linked By Faith. Value: $50_ Linked By Faith is a Burlington, North Carolina studio specializing in permanent jewelry, hollow-needle piercings, and custom ear styling. They focus on safe, precise piercings and beautifully curated looks that fit your personal style. From welded permanent bracelets and anklets to thoughtfully designed ear layouts, their goal is to create timeless pieces you can wear every day. Whether you’re booking a piercing, crafting a curated ear, or getting linked with jewelry that never comes off, Linked By Faith provides a luxury, clean, and personalized experience to every client.
Tangent Eat + Bar Gift Card for $25 and T-Shirt Size L Value: $40 Tangent Eat + Bar is a cozy, laid-back spot in Elon, NC serving up creatively delicious fusion tacos, scratch-made dishes, and a full bar. Their menu changes often, with standout options like chicken & waffle tacos, fried green tomato tacos, shrimp melt tacos, and vegan-friendly picks. You can dine in, grab takeout, or order delivery — and if you’re over 21, they mix up drinks and cocktails to complement your meal. It’s a great place for casual eats, a night out with friends, or a quick bite when you’re in the area.
Magna- Tiles Micromags Travel from Bibs and Kids
Value: $42 Bibs and Kids Boutique in Greensboro, NC is a charming children’s shop offering thoughtfully curated clothing, accessories, and gifts for babies, toddlers, and tweens. The boutique is known for its adorable outfits, high-quality brands, and unique items you won’t find in big stores. Shoppers can also find toys, blankets, shoes, and gift-ready sets, along with personalized touches like monogramming for many products. With services such as gift wrapping and a baby registry, Bibs and Kids Boutique is a go-to spot for parents, grandparents, and anyone looking for a special gift for the little ones in their lives.
Mud Pie Toile Boxwood Topiary Trees from Pink Lola Value: $70 Pink Lola in Gibsonville, NC is a charming boutique known for its curated selection of trendy women’s clothing, fun accessories, and unique gifts. With a bright, welcoming atmosphere and styles that range from casual chic to statement pieces, Pink Lola makes it easy to find something special for yourself or a thoughtful gift for someone else. Address: 126 West Main Street, Gibsonville, NC 27249
ISI Burlington 1 Month Unlimited Membership Value: $75 ISI® Burlington is a high-energy, community-driven fitness facility offering coach-led, 50-minute strength and conditioning sessions for all fitness levels. Their workouts are designed to build strength, improve endurance, and keep you motivated with a team-focused atmosphere. Whether you’re just starting your fitness journey or pushing toward new goals, ISI Burlington provides accountability, encouragement, and results in a supportive environment right here in the heart of Burlington.
Pinnix Studios Gibsonville, NC — $100 Gift Card to a Photography Session Value: $100
At Pinnix Studios, you’re welcomed by owner-photographer Savannah Pinnix, a small-town girl from nearby Whitsett who turned her lifelong passion for art and design into something special. After earning a Graphic Design degree and working in apparel design, Savannah channeled her creativity into web design, graphic design, and — most importantly — photography.
Savannah is devoted to capturing real, meaningful moments. Whether you’re celebrating a new baby, freezing a milestone, wanting family portraits, or simply cherishing life as it is — she’s eager to try new ideas and tailor each shoot to your story. If you don’t see a session type in her portfolio, just ask — she’d love to explore it with you
Basket of Laundry Detergent and Other Products from White Coop Farm — Haw River,NC https://www.whitecoopfarm.com
White Coop Farm is a small, handcrafted-goods farm producing non-toxic cleaning and household products with a commitment to quality and simplicity. All of their detergent is handmade in small batches to ensure quality. All of their scents are original and only use 100% Pure Essential Oils to scent the detergent!
Value: ____
Gift Basket from All That JAS and Graham Sporting Goods Value: $100 While All That JAS and Graham Sporting Goods have been staples in Alamance County for decades, we are the new generation of owners. Brother and sister duo, Jack Harrison and Caitlin Harrison Brooks, originally each owned separate retail locations. In 2024 they decided to combine the businesses and gain efficiencies. They were doing the same thing with different customers, and their strengths and weaknesses paired well.
Who are We?
We are a small business with a big heart in two retail locations: Burlington and Elon, North Carolina. Our mission is to offer quality merchandise while providing meaningful customer service. Community involvement is at the heart of what we do. We regularly offer profit shares, fundraisers, and donations. We want to help you celebrate and cheer you on in the big (and small) ways! Whether it be a large group order or a shirt with your child's name on the back.
What Do We Do?
We offer a variety of gifts & accessories, as well as customizable apparel & items! We carry officially licensed Elon University and Greek products. We also carry the throwback Elon College apparel along with spirit wear for most of the local schools. We do vinyl & screen printing, stitched letters, monogramming, embroidery and more.
We do group, team and corporate orders plus everything in between.
Shape’d Beauty Basket and $100 Gift Card Value: $300
Experience a moment of self-care with a $100 Shape’d gift basket, redeemable toward any lash, brow, or beauty service. This curated set includes a gua sha stone, jade roller, and premium skincare products—everything you need for a little extra glow.
Skillz 4 Kidz – Graham, NC Value: $234
Skillz 4 Kidz in Graham, NC is a community-focused martial arts and youth development center offering fun, age-specific programs for children ages 3 and up. Their classes help build confidence, discipline, focus, and physical fitness while giving kids a positive place to learn and grow. In addition to martial arts, Skillz 4 Kidz provides after-school care, summer camps, and exciting martial-arts–themed birthday parties.
They are proudly supporting our fundraiser by donating a “Ninja Box” — which includes a full martial arts uniform and one month of classes (valid for ages 3+). It’s a fantastic way for a child to try martial arts in a welcoming, encouraging environment.
Location & Contact Info:
• Address: 906 S Main St, Graham, NC 27253
• Phone: (336) 270-6825
• Email: [email protected]
• Website: skillz4kidzmartialarts.com
Enjoy a one-of-a-kind, hand-drawn pen & ink portrait of your home. Each 8x10 drawing is created on canvas board—fully original and never AI-generated. The winning bidder will provide digital photos of their home, and the artist will complete the piece within 4–6 weeks. These custom portraits typically retail for $120–$200, depending on detail and complexity.
2 hour Photo Booth rental with Instant Photo Booth Rentals!
Capture the fun with Instant Photo Booth Rentals, North Carolina’s go-to provider for high-quality, interactive photo booth experiences! Perfect for parties, school events, fundraisers, and celebrations of every kind, their modern setups deliver crisp images, custom templates, and endless entertainment. Guests will love striking a pose, creating memories, and taking home instant keepsakes.
Add excitement to your next event with a photo booth package that brings smiles, laughter, and unforgettable moments!
Fun fact! They will also be at the Santa PJ event!
https://www.instagram.com/instantphotoboothrentals?igsh=emRrbWFoN3puajlj
