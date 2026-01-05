SARA Award Breakfast

About this event
Sponsorship at the Silver level will include 2 event tickets, your name/logo on the event page, and 1 social media mention.
Sponsorship at the Gold level will include 4 event tickets, everything from Silver level, and name/logo on email promo, recognition in event press release, and 2 social media mentions.
Sponsorship at the Platinum level will include 8 event tickets, everything from Gold level, and a paid digital advertisement in C-Ville Weekly, verbal recognition at the event, and 4 social media mentions.
Presenting sponsors - limited
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