SARA - Sexual Assault Resource Agency

Hosted by

SARA - Sexual Assault Resource Agency

About this event

SARA Award Breakfast

200 Ednam Dr

Charlottesville, VA 22903, USA

General Admission
$60
Event Sponsor - Silver Level
$250

Sponsorship at the Silver level will include 2 event tickets, your name/logo on the event page, and 1 social media mention.

Event Sponsor - Gold Level
$500

Sponsorship at the Gold level will include 4 event tickets, everything from Silver level, and name/logo on email promo, recognition in event press release, and 2 social media mentions.

Event Sponsor - Platinum Level
$1,000

Sponsorship at the Platinum level will include 8 event tickets, everything from Gold level, and a paid digital advertisement in C-Ville Weekly, verbal recognition at the event, and 4 social media mentions.

Presenting Sponsor - Diamond
$3,000

Presenting sponsors - limited

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