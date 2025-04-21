Sargent Volunteer Fire Dept

Offered by

Sargent Volunteer Fire Dept

About this shop

Sargent Volunteer Fire Dept's shop

2025 T-shirt item
2025 T-shirt
$30

In person sales only Blue, Pink, and Grey. Very limited sizes and colors available.

Barbeque Lunch item
Barbeque Lunch
$15

Barbeque sandwich lunch

Koozie item
Koozie
$5

Koozie

50/50 tickets Friday item
50/50 tickets Friday
$10

50% of proceeds will be paid out to one lucky winner. Tickets are only available on 5/1/26 in person. Must be present to win.

Bucket Raffle item
Bucket Raffle
$10
50/50 Saturday Raffle
$10

50% of proceeds will be paid out to one lucky winner on Saturday at the BBQ Cook Off. Must be present to win!

Camo TShirt - 2026 Design item
Camo TShirt - 2026 Design
$25
Available until Jun 1

Purchase your 2026 t shirt and be ready for Camofest on 1/31/26 and all your upcoming events! All proceeds support the SVFD serving the Sargent area community all hours, all weather.

Add a donation for Sargent Volunteer Fire Dept

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!