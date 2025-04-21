Sargent Volunteer Fire Dept's shop

Offered by
About this shop
In person sales only Blue, Pink, and Grey. Very limited sizes and colors available.
Barbeque sandwich lunch
Koozie
50% of proceeds will be paid out to one lucky winner. Tickets are only available on 5/1/26 in person. Must be present to win.
50% of proceeds will be paid out to one lucky winner on Saturday at the BBQ Cook Off. Must be present to win!
Purchase your 2026 t shirt and be ready for Camofest on 1/31/26 and all your upcoming events! All proceeds support the SVFD serving the Sargent area community all hours, all weather.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!