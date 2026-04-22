Shine Bright Like Bella

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Shine Bright Like Bella

About this event

SBLB Raise Your Voice!! Gala Donations

Heads or Tails
$20

💍 Entry: $20 per player (Purchase a Glow-in-the-Dark Flashing Ring)

1.     All players stand up.

2.     Place your hands on your head for Heads or on your hips/tail for Tails.

3.     A coin will be flipped.

4.     If your guess is incorrect, you are eliminated and must sit down.

5.     The game continues each round until only one player remains.

6.     The last person standing wins $200!

Prize Pull
$25

Cost: $25 per pull

1.     Choose your lucky number.

2.     Receive the item associated with that number.

3.     Every prize has a minimum value of $25, so everyone’s a winner!

Raise it for a Reason: Bella's Law
$10,000

Fund advocacy and legislation efforts to strengthen protections for victims and ensure their voices are heard.

Raise it for a Reason: Victim Scholarships
$5,000

Provide financial assistance for survivors pursuing education, independence, and stability.

Raise it for a Reason: Education Inititiatives
$2,500

Support programs that promote awareness, prevention, and early intervention in dating and domestic abuse.

Raise it for a Reason: Survivor Resources
$1,000

Provide emergency and ongoing support services for victims and their families.

Raise it for a Reason: Community Outreach
$500

Help fund awareness events, partnerships with local organizations, and speaking engagements.

Raise it for a Reason: Student Scholarships
$250

Support advocacy-minded students pursuing education and opportunities to make a difference.

Add a donation for Shine Bright Like Bella

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!