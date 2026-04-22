SBLB Raise Your Voice!! Gala Donations

💍 Entry: $20 per player (Purchase a Glow-in-the-Dark Flashing Ring)

1. All players stand up.

2. Place your hands on your head for Heads or on your hips/tail for Tails.

3. A coin will be flipped.

4. If your guess is incorrect, you are eliminated and must sit down.

5. The game continues each round until only one player remains.

6. The last person standing wins $200!