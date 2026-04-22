SBLB Raise Your Voice!! Gala Donations

About this event
💍 Entry: $20 per player (Purchase a Glow-in-the-Dark Flashing Ring)
1. All players stand up.
2. Place your hands on your head for Heads or on your hips/tail for Tails.
3. A coin will be flipped.
4. If your guess is incorrect, you are eliminated and must sit down.
5. The game continues each round until only one player remains.
6. The last person standing wins $200!
✨ Cost: $25 per pull
1. Choose your lucky number.
2. Receive the item associated with that number.
3. Every prize has a minimum value of $25, so everyone’s a winner!
Fund advocacy and legislation efforts to strengthen protections for victims and ensure their voices are heard.
Provide financial assistance for survivors pursuing education, independence, and stability.
Support programs that promote awareness, prevention, and early intervention in dating and domestic abuse.
Provide emergency and ongoing support services for victims and their families.
Help fund awareness events, partnerships with local organizations, and speaking engagements.
Support advocacy-minded students pursuing education and opportunities to make a difference.
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