Science of Wine, Brew & Spirits - Fundraising Event

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy an unforgettable evening at the Science of Wine, Brew & Spirits! Your ticket includes access to a wide variety of wine, beer, and spirit tastings, interactive science experiences, and a fun, engaging atmosphere at the Hands-On Science Center. Must be 21+ to attend.
Bring a guest and enjoy a night out together at the Science of Wine, Brew & Spirits! This ticket admits two guests and includes all tastings, interactive exhibits, and entertainment for the evening. A perfect date night or outing with friends. Must be 21+ to attend.
Exclusive discounted rate for Hands-On Science Center members! Enjoy full access to tastings, exhibits, and all event experiences while supporting your science center. Must be 21+ to attend. Membership status will be verified at check-in.
Child Care Ticket (Ages 5 and Up) Child care will be available at the Hands-On Science Center during the event for children ages 5 and older.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!