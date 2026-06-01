Membership

Membership

⭐ Hands-On Science Center MembershipA full year of unlimited science, exploration, and family fun!Become a member of the Hands-On Science Center and enjoy unlimited access to hands-on exhibits, special programs, and exclusive savings all year long. Memberships make fantastic Christmas gifts that last long after the holidays!🎁 Membership BenefitsUnlimited Free Admission to the Hands-On Science CenterSupports STEM Education for families across the region25% Off Camps, Birthday Parties, and Special EventsGuest Passes IncludedAccess to 300+ ASTC Science Centers & Museums WorldwidePerfect for Families, Grandparents, and Gift Giving🌍 ASTC Passport Program — Explore Science Across the GlobeYour HOSC membership includes the ASTC Passport Program, giving you free or discounted admission to more than 300+ participating museums across the United States and internationally.This means your membership continues to provide value even when you travel!✨ What You GetFree or discounted admission at science centers & museums outside your local areaA network of world-class science experiences for the whole familyA built-in perk for vacations, road trips, and weekend adventures💡 Before You TravelTo make visits smooth and easy:The Passport Program excludes museums within 90 miles of your home address or HOSC(This means facilities in Murfreesboro, Nashville, and Huntsville may not accept our membership — always call ahead.)Bring your membership card and photo IDCheck the museum’s visitor policy before arrivingHOSC does accept memberships from participating ASTC museums.⭐ Perfect for Christmas, Birthdays, and FamiliesMemberships arrive with a Gift Certificate, making them an easy and meaningful present that lasts all year.Join today and start exploring!