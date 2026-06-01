Hands-On Science Center
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Hands-On Science Center

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Hands-On Science Center

Our mission

Hands-On Science Center inspires curiosity and learning through engaging, hands-on STEM programs for students of all ages, fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills in a supportive environment.
Events
Events
Camp Create and Innovate 2026
Event
Camp Create and Innovate 2026
May 26 - Jul 30 | 10 dates & times
101 Mitchell Blvd, Tullahoma, TN 37388, USA
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Homeschool Science *CLASS TIMES CHANGED STARTING APRIL 15th*
Custom
Homeschool Science *CLASS TIMES CHANGED STARTING APRIL 15th*
Jan 21 - Dec 16 | 21 dates & times
101 Mitchell Blvd, Tullahoma, TN 37388, USA
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Preschool Science
Custom
Preschool Science
Jan 13 - Dec 22 | 25 dates & times
101 Mitchell Blvd, Tullahoma, TN 37388, USA
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Science of Wine, Brew & Spirits - Fundraising Event
Event
Science of Wine, Brew & Spirits - Fundraising Event
Sep 12, 6:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
107 Montclair St, Tullahoma, TN 37388, USA
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More ways to support us
Event
Birthday Booking
Thanks for booking a birthday. The deposit of $35 must be paid within 48 hours to hold your date. You may also choose to pay your balance at the same time, return to this check out at a later date to pay before your party, or pay in person the day of your party.GET $30 OFF on your party for being a member. Get your membership here first: https://tinyurl.com/hoscmembership
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Membership
Membership
Membership
⭐ Hands-On Science Center MembershipA full year of unlimited science, exploration, and family fun!Become a member of the Hands-On Science Center and enjoy unlimited access to hands-on exhibits, special programs, and exclusive savings all year long. Memberships make fantastic Christmas gifts that last long after the holidays!🎁 Membership BenefitsUnlimited Free Admission to the Hands-On Science CenterSupports STEM Education for families across the region25% Off Camps, Birthday Parties, and Special EventsGuest Passes IncludedAccess to 300+ ASTC Science Centers & Museums WorldwidePerfect for Families, Grandparents, and Gift Giving🌍 ASTC Passport Program — Explore Science Across the GlobeYour HOSC membership includes the ASTC Passport Program, giving you free or discounted admission to more than 300+ participating museums across the United States and internationally.This means your membership continues to provide value even when you travel!✨ What You GetFree or discounted admission at science centers & museums outside your local areaA network of world-class science experiences for the whole familyA built-in perk for vacations, road trips, and weekend adventures💡 Before You TravelTo make visits smooth and easy:The Passport Program excludes museums within 90 miles of your home address or HOSC(This means facilities in Murfreesboro, Nashville, and Huntsville may not accept our membership — always call ahead.)Bring your membership card and photo IDCheck the museum’s visitor policy before arrivingHOSC does accept memberships from participating ASTC museums.⭐ Perfect for Christmas, Birthdays, and FamiliesMemberships arrive with a Gift Certificate, making them an easy and meaningful present that lasts all year.Join today and start exploring!
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Take Home Science Kits
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Take Home Science Kits
**All Take Home Science Kits are supported by the Arnold Engineering and Development Complex's AIr Force STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Program and are available FREE on a first-come-first-served basis every other Friday starting at 10:00am. This reservation gets a kit held for you by HOSC staff for an entire weekend, starting 7 days before public release.
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Our website

https://hosc.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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