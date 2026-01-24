SCOUTING AMERICA MERIT BADGE: ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE - Spring 2026

Is your scout looking to complete the Eagle required Environmental Science merit badge? Our certified merit badge counselors have backgrounds in the environmental science field. In these workshops we consider real-life scenarios to better develop an understanding of some of today’s environmental issues and challenges, as well as some of the successes. Scouts (recommended for those 6th grade or older) must attend and participate in both workshops and complete all activities. Most activities will be done together--at least in part. Some independent work will be required in between the two workshops. Scouts and parents will be invited to our Google classroom, where most communication outside of the workshops takes place.

Cost: $50/per scout. For questions/information, contact [email protected].