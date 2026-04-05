Season 3 Opener Event

About this event
Enjoy an intimate evening of live ballet, artist previews, and sunset cocktails at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego. Includes event access and two drink tickets.
Bring a guest and share the experience. Includes two tickets, each with event access and two drink tickets.
Elevate your evening with a ticket that includes a $100 donation supporting Pointeworks’ artists and programs. Includes event access, two drink tickets, and Ballet Society recognition.
A meaningful way to attend and support. Includes two tickets, a $200 donation, and Ballet Society recognition, along with event access and drink tickets.
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