Pointeworks

Hosted by

Pointeworks

About this event

Season 3 Opener Event

700 Prospect St

La Jolla, CA 92037, USA

Individual Ticket — $70
$70

Enjoy an intimate evening of live ballet, artist previews, and sunset cocktails at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego. Includes event access and two drink tickets.

Duo Ticket — $120
$120

Bring a guest and share the experience. Includes two tickets, each with event access and two drink tickets.

Supporter Ticket — $170
$170

Elevate your evening with a ticket that includes a $100 donation supporting Pointeworks’ artists and programs. Includes event access, two drink tickets, and Ballet Society recognition.

Patron Duo — $350
$350

A meaningful way to attend and support. Includes two tickets, a $200 donation, and Ballet Society recognition, along with event access and drink tickets.

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