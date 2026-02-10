Send Mariachi Campana to Tucson!

About this event
Receive a high-quality digital poster featuring one of our talented musicians with their name. Your support directly funds their individual travel and competition fees for the 2026 Tucson International Mariachi Conference!
Receive a digital composite photo of the entire Mariachi Campana de Riverside ensemble. Your support directly funds their individual travel and competition fees for the 2026 Tucson International Mariachi Conference!
Get the best of both worlds! You will receive both a Single Student Poster and the full Group Composite Photo.
This generous contribution provides a significant boost to our journey to compete in Tucson.
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