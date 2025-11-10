Senior Resource Pathways Swinging "Fore" Seniors Fundraiser - TOPGOLF

About this event
Enjoy golf, food and 2 drink tickets
Enjoy food & 2 drinks and access to reserved areas while cheering on your favorite golfers!
Donations always welcome when you're not able to attend!
•Logo displayed on bay screens and
marketing materials
•Includes 1 Bay (6 golfers)
•Distribution of marketing materials in bay
•Logo displayed on bay screens, tables &
marketing materials & event banner
•Table display in event space
•Distribution of marketing materials in event
space
•Includes 1 bay (6 individual tickets to
event)
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