Marneas Mission

Hosted by

Marneas Mission

About this event

Senior Resource Pathways Swinging "Fore" Seniors Fundraiser - TOPGOLF

5820 Rockside Woods Blvd N

Independence, OH 44131, USA

Individual Ticket
$125

Enjoy golf, food and 2 drink tickets

Spectator Ticket
$75

Enjoy food & 2 drinks and access to reserved areas while cheering on your favorite golfers!

Children 13 yrs. and Under
$25
Donation
$25

Donations always welcome when you're not able to attend!

Team Bay Sponsorship
$1,500

•Logo displayed on bay screens and

marketing materials

•Includes 1 Bay (6 golfers)

•Distribution of marketing materials in bay

Gold Level Corporate Sponsorship
$3,000

•Logo displayed on bay screens, tables &

marketing materials & event banner

•Table display in event space

•Distribution of marketing materials in event

space

•Includes 1 bay (6 individual tickets to

event)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!