Hosted by

The REAL Program, Inc.

About this event

Set Sail for Literacy

24 Congress St

Salem, MA 01970, USA

General Admission
$100

One ticket to Set Sail for Literacy. Includes a 2-hour evening cruise on the water, food, and a cash bar. All proceeds support The REAL Program's literacy programs for children, families, and adults in Lynn, MA.

REAL Sustainer Admission
$50
Members only

Exclusive 50% General Admission discount for REAL Sustainers — our community of supporters who give $25/month or more.


Enter your sustainer discount code at checkout.

Your sustainer commitment is a one-year partnership with The REAL Program — $25/month that funds books, meals, mentorship, and brighter futures for Lynn's kids all year long. And this cruise is our way of saying thank you.

Not a sustainer yet?


Sign up at the link below and your discount code will be sent via email.

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/real-sustainer-program


Please Note: Sustainer enrollment will be verified prior to the event.

Sponsorship: Deckhand
$250

Every crew starts here.


Impact

Your generosity supports a child's week of afterschool meals through Before Home.


Benefits

You receive a social media shoutout across all platforms and your name on the Supporters Banner aboard the cruise.

Sponsorship: First Mate
$500

Right beside us, making it happen.


Impact

Your support funds two weeks of digital literacy programming for kids in Lynn.


Benefits

You receive everything in Deckhand, plus your logo on event signage aboard the boat and on all printed event materials.

Sponsorship: Captain
$1,000

Leading the way for literacy.


Impact

Your generosity installs and stocks 10 Little Free Libraries® throughout Lynn.


Benefits

You receive everything in First Mate, plus a dedicated social media post, your logo on all email blasts, and table tent recognition aboard the cruise.

Sponsorship: Admiral
$2,500

Charting the course for Lynn.


Impact

Your support funds a full week of the REALSTREAM Summer Experience for four children.


Benefits

You receive everything in Captain plus 2 complimentary cruise tickets, prominent logo placement on all digital and print materials, and banner placement aboard the cruise.

Sponsorship: Harbor Master
$5,000

The anchor behind the mission.


Impact

Your generosity ensures 60+ students, staff, and volunteers have books, meals, and Before Home for a month.


Benefits

You receive everything in Admiral, plus 4 complimentary cruise tickets, a speaking opportunity aboard the cruise, premium logo placement across all campaign materials, an exclusive table and signage to share your promotions, and year-long recognition as a REAL Program presenting partner.

Add a donation for The REAL Program, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!