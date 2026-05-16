Hosted by
About this event
One ticket to Set Sail for Literacy. Includes a 2-hour evening cruise on the water, food, and a cash bar. All proceeds support The REAL Program's literacy programs for children, families, and adults in Lynn, MA.
Exclusive 50% General Admission discount for REAL Sustainers — our community of supporters who give $25/month or more.
Enter your sustainer discount code at checkout.
Your sustainer commitment is a one-year partnership with The REAL Program — $25/month that funds books, meals, mentorship, and brighter futures for Lynn's kids all year long. And this cruise is our way of saying thank you.
Not a sustainer yet?
Sign up at the link below and your discount code will be sent via email.
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/real-sustainer-program
Please Note: Sustainer enrollment will be verified prior to the event.
Every crew starts here.
Impact
Your generosity supports a child's week of afterschool meals through Before Home.
Benefits
You receive a social media shoutout across all platforms and your name on the Supporters Banner aboard the cruise.
Right beside us, making it happen.
Impact
Your support funds two weeks of digital literacy programming for kids in Lynn.
Benefits
You receive everything in Deckhand, plus your logo on event signage aboard the boat and on all printed event materials.
Leading the way for literacy.
Impact
Your generosity installs and stocks 10 Little Free Libraries® throughout Lynn.
Benefits
You receive everything in First Mate, plus a dedicated social media post, your logo on all email blasts, and table tent recognition aboard the cruise.
Charting the course for Lynn.
Impact
Your support funds a full week of the REALSTREAM Summer Experience for four children.
Benefits
You receive everything in Captain plus 2 complimentary cruise tickets, prominent logo placement on all digital and print materials, and banner placement aboard the cruise.
The anchor behind the mission.
Impact
Your generosity ensures 60+ students, staff, and volunteers have books, meals, and Before Home for a month.
Benefits
You receive everything in Admiral, plus 4 complimentary cruise tickets, a speaking opportunity aboard the cruise, premium logo placement across all campaign materials, an exclusive table and signage to share your promotions, and year-long recognition as a REAL Program presenting partner.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!