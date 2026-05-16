Set Sail for Literacy

Exclusive 50% General Admission discount for REAL Sustainers — our community of supporters who give $25/month or more.





Enter your sustainer discount code at checkout.

Your sustainer commitment is a one-year partnership with The REAL Program — $25/month that funds books, meals, mentorship, and brighter futures for Lynn's kids all year long. And this cruise is our way of saying thank you.

Not a sustainer yet?





Sign up at the link below and your discount code will be sent via email.

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/real-sustainer-program





Please Note: Sustainer enrollment will be verified prior to the event.