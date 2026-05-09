SFS Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until May 20, 2027
Available to members who reside and/or are employed in a developing country, including low- or middle-income countries, as defined by the World Bank.
Valid until May 20, 2027
Available to members matriculated full-time in an undergraduate (Associate or Bachelor’s degree program or equivalent) or graduate (Master’s or Ph.D. program or equivalent) degree-seeking program.
Valid until May 20, 2027
Available to members 65+ years old who self-declare having maintained continuous membership in SFS for 25 years.
Valid until May 20, 2027
Dues are based on self-declared annual income. These are available to members who do not qualify for any of the special membership categories listed above
Valid until May 20, 2027
Dues are based on self-declared annual income. These are available to members who do not qualify for any of the special membership categories listed above
Valid until May 20, 2027
Dues are based on self-declared annual income. These are available to members who do not qualify for any of the special membership categories listed above
Valid until May 20, 2027
Dues are based on self-declared annual income. These are available to members who do not qualify for any of the special membership categories listed above
Valid until May 20, 2027
Dues are based on self-declared annual income. These are available to members who do not qualify for any of the special membership categories listed above
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