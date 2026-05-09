Society For Freshwater Science

Offered by

Society For Freshwater Science

About the memberships

SFS Memberships

Developing Country (Student and Regular)
$10

Valid until May 20, 2027

Available to members who reside and/or are employed in a developing country, including low- or middle-income countries, as defined by the World Bank.

Student
$40

Valid until May 20, 2027

Available to members matriculated full-time in an undergraduate (Associate or Bachelor’s degree program or equivalent) or graduate (Master’s or Ph.D. program or equivalent) degree-seeking program.

Emeritus
$45

Valid until May 20, 2027

Available to members 65+ years old who self-declare having maintained continuous membership in SFS for 25 years.

Income less than or equal to $50K
$95

Valid until May 20, 2027

Dues are based on self-declared annual income. These are available to members who do not qualify for any of the special membership categories listed above

Income Level >$50K to $75K
$135

Valid until May 20, 2027

Dues are based on self-declared annual income. These are available to members who do not qualify for any of the special membership categories listed above

Income Level >$75K to $100K
$175

Valid until May 20, 2027

Dues are based on self-declared annual income. These are available to members who do not qualify for any of the special membership categories listed above

Income Level >$100K to $150K
$230

Valid until May 20, 2027

Dues are based on self-declared annual income. These are available to members who do not qualify for any of the special membership categories listed above

Income level > $150K
$250

Valid until May 20, 2027

Dues are based on self-declared annual income. These are available to members who do not qualify for any of the special membership categories listed above

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