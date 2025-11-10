CANCELLED–Share in the Spirit of the Season: An Evening of Celebration and Giving

One ticket admits one guest to the holiday reception at Rutherfurd Hall on Saturday, December 13, 2025 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres, pasta and dessert stations, and wine, catered by Mama’s & Café Baci.





Venue

Rutherfurd Hall, 1686 County Road 517, Allamuchy Township, NJ 07820





Impact

Proceeds support preservation, beautification, and capital improvements at historic Rutherfurd Hall, including the next phase of first floor air conditioning.





Additional Information

Please present your email confirmation at check-in. Guests who wish to enjoy wine must be 21 or older with valid ID.





Questions: [email protected] or (201) 424-2329.