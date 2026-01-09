Shasta Roller Derby League Dues

Standard monthly dues for local skaters.
If you'd like to pay in advance for multiple months, add multiple to your cart.
Standard monthly dues for travel skaters.
Reduced rate for those traveling more than 50 miles round trip to attend practice.
Standard monthly dues for skaters, actively serving on Board of Directors.
Registration fee for new skaters joining our Shasta Academy training program.
One time loaner gear rental fee. This fee is refundable upon return of all borrowed gear, or can be applied to one month of dues.
If your dues arrangement is not listed, or you need to add an additional amount please use the "Add a donation for Shasta Derby Dolls" option at the bottom to pay a custom amount. At check out, you will be able to add a note for your custom amount.
